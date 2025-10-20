Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Practices

Alexander Romanov joined the New York Islanders for Monday's practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.
The defenseman missed Saturday's contest with an upper-body injury and will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against the San Jose Sharks, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.
Romanov has 12 blocked shots and 15 hits through four games this season. He is back on a pair with Tony DeAngelo, while Adam Boqvist - who made his Isles debut on Saturday - skated as an extra.
See below for Monday's lines, notes and news.
LINES
Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Max Shabanov
Max Tsyplakov - Casey Cizikas - Simon Holmstrom
Marc Gatcomb - Kyle MacLean
Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov - Tony DeAngelo
Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich