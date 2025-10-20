Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Practices

Alexander Romanov rejoins Isles practice, lines and more

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Alexander Romanov joined the New York Islanders for Monday's practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

The defenseman missed Saturday's contest with an upper-body injury and will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against the San Jose Sharks, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Romanov has 12 blocked shots and 15 hits through four games this season. He is back on a pair with Tony DeAngelo, while Adam Boqvist - who made his Isles debut on Saturday - skated as an extra.

See below for Monday's lines, notes and news.

LINES

Jonathan Drouin - Bo Horvat - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair - Mathew Barzal - Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee - Jean-Gabriel Pageau - Max Shabanov
Max Tsyplakov - Casey Cizikas - Simon Holmstrom
Marc Gatcomb - Kyle MacLean

Adam Pelech - Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov - Tony DeAngelo
Matthew Schaefer - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Oct. 20, 2025

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

TSYPLKAOV TO DRAW BACK IN

Max Tsyplakov took line rushes with Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom on Monday after missing two games as a healthy scratch. Roy confirmed his status on Tuesday, adding that he's looking for a strong defensive game and good decisions with the puck from the Russian winger.

"He's back in the lineup and it'll be up to him to force us to keep him in," Roy said.

SOROKIN TO START VS SHARKS

Sorokin will be between the pipes on Tuesday, earning his second consecutive start.

The netminder has struggled to start the year, allowing four goals in each of his four starts, but it was about the timeliness of his saves that justified a solid performance in the eyes of Roy. He pointed out Sorokin's sharpness against grade-A chances in the third period of Saturday's 5-4 win over Ottawa, including stopping Shane Pinto's penalty shot.

Roy wants Sorokin to use that strong third as a momentum boost, while maintaining the mindset of one save at a time.

"He made some really important saves at key moments of that game, that's what you want from your goalie," Roy said of Sorokin's performance on Saturday. "I hope that he gets confidence from that third period, he should because he played really well."

