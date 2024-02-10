Isles Day to Day: Romanov Out vs Flames

Alexander Romanov will miss Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames with a lower-body injury, Head Coach Patrick Roy confirmed.

Romanov is considered day-to-day. The 24-year-old defenseman has 13 points (5G, 8A) this season, along with 109 blocked shots and 79 hits.

Sebastian Aho will draw into the lineup, playing for the first time since Jan. 27. Aho has six points (1G, 5A) in 40 games this season.

Roy also confirmed that Semyon Varlamov will start in goal. Varlamov will appear in his 600th career game.