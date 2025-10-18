Isles Day-to-Day: Romanov Out, Boqvist to Make Season Debut vs Senators

Alexander Romanov (day-to-day, upper body) will miss Saturday's game, while Adam Boqvist will make his season debut.

Boqvist will skate in Romanov's place on the left side with Tony DeAngelo, giving the Islanders a different look on that pairing.

"[They're] more like puck moving and skills guys," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "But they're both very good hockey players, so I'm sure they're going to find a way to make their mark here today."

Boqvist played 17 games for the Islanders last season, recording eight points (2G, 6A).