Isles Day to Day: Romanov A Game-Time Decision, Barzal Out Against Sabres

After missing three games with an upper-body injury, Alexander Romanov joined the team for morning skate on Friday in Bufflao on a pair with his usual partner in Noah Dobson. Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy said that Romanov is considered a game-time decision, but is likely to play against the Sabres. Romanov recorded two points, 14 hits and 19 blocked shots in his first seven games of the season.

"We'll see after warmups. Right now, I rather think it's a game time decision, but most likely he will play," Roy said. "It's big for us. Romanov was playing so well before he got hurt. I mean, that game against New Jersey, he had a strong game, and we need him in a back end. For different reasons, defending, he's been moving that puck well, he's been helping on the rush. So [it'll be] nice to have him back, if he plays tonight."

While Romanov is likely in, Mathew Barzal will miss Friday's game with an upper-body injury. Barzal was absent from morning skate at KeyBank Center, as he returned to Long Island for an evaluation by team doctors. Barzal has five points (2G, 3A) in his first 10 games.

"We don't like to lose a guy like [Barzal]," Roy said. "But this is the reality of hockey, a lot of teams losing key players, and it's an opportunity for other guys to step in, fill the ice time and have a chance to play maybe a larger role."

Anders Lee and JG Pageau took line rushes with Bo Horvat at morning skate in Buffalo on Friday. Roy has praised the performance of Lee and Pageau throughout the first 10 games of the season, as the entire line will work to create plays and get pucks to the net.

"Obviously a loss without Barzal in the lineup, but we've got some opportunity here to collectively step up and and fill that hole," Lee said. "Pageau and I, we're gonna play a simple game. I work right in the corners, get dirty and get the puck to the net. With Bo down the middle, I think his ability to make plays and finish plays. I think it's a great combination of guys wanting to get to the net."

In other lineup news, Casey Cizikas shifted back to center on a line with Simon Holmstrom and Pierre Engvall. Oliver Wahlstrom is expected to draw into the lineup for the first time since Oct. 25 against the Devils. If he plays, Wahlstrom will skate in his 200th NHL game.

"[Wahlstrom] is going to be on the power play, so he's having his opportunity to make his mark," Roy said. "He's been in and out of the lineup, I feel like it's chance for him to show me and force me to [put him] in the lineup and and hopefully that the power play will create some spark in his game and help him to to get to the level that we love to see him be."