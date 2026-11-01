The Skinny: Oilers 4, Islanders 0

Game 14

Edmonton 4, Isles 0

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice, and Tristan Jarry made 18 saves as the Edmonton Oilers handed the Islanders their first shutout defeat of the season, 4-0, before a Halloween matinee crowd of 16,587 at UBS Arena.

The Islanders were forced to kill six penalties, including an early major penalty to Emil Heineman. Connor McDavid was held to a single assist, but that did extend his NHL-record season-opening assist streak to 14 games.

The Isles continue this three-game homestand on Thursday at 7pm, against the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes.

The Scoring:

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2) Kasperi Kapanen (3) 08:42 EDM 1, NYI 0

Vasily Podkolzin (9) Leon Draisaitl (13), Evan Bouchard (16) 09:50 EDM 2, NYI 0

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (3) Connor McDavid (29), Leon Draisaitl (14) 18:26 PP EDM 3, NYI 0

3rd Period

Jason Dickinson (1) Mathieu Joseph (4), Mattias Ekholm (3) 17:23 EN EDM 4, NYI 0

The Skinny

The Isles went 0-4 on the power play and killed 5-6 Oiler power plays; The Isles’ PK is 25-28 in the last eight games… Matthew Schaefer’s point streak ended at six games; it was only the third time this season he played less than 25 minutes…The Isles were shorthanded six times for the first time since last November 14th at Utah; it is only the third time since 2018 that they have been shorthanded at least six times at home (4/28/22 vs Washington -6 and 10/26/23 vs. Ottawa -8)…Ryan Hugent-Hopkins scored his 90th career power play goal, breaking a tie with Mark Messier for 7th place in club history…Connor Mc David has more points than eight teams have scored goals, and more assists than two of them…The Oilers blanked the Isles for the first time since January 7, 2008, and the first time ever in New York…Tristan Jarry recorded his second consecutive shutout; he has now gone 126:17 without allowing a goal.

The Injury

Edmonton’s Isaac Howard left the game and did not return after a collision with Emil Heineman that led to Heineman receiving a major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct.

Milestone Men (non-Schaefer)

Ilya Sorokin played his 318th Isles game, one tying Rick DiPietro for 2nd place in club history.

Semyon Varlamov has 290 NHL wins, tied with Ed Giacomin for 48th all-time. 42 goalies have won at least 300 games.

Varlamov has played 177 games for the Isles, tied with Jaroslav Halak, who sits 8th in club history.

Varlamov has 77 wins for the Isles, tied with Roland Melanson for 8th in club history.

The Schaefer’s

Matthew Schaefer has 73 points, three behind Rick Hampton for 4th place on the teenage defenseman point list. He is 59 points behind Phil Housley’s teenage record.

Schaefer is tied-16th with Vladimir Malakhov for career goals by an Islander defenseman.

Schaefer has played over 25 minutes 51 times in his first 96 career games; since ice-time became official, no other player has done that more than 45 times (Brock Faber).

Most Goals by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

1. Phil Housley 46

Matthew Schaefer 27

Most Points by an NHL Teenage Defenseman:

Phil Housley 132

Rasmus Dahlin 84

Ray Bouque 79

Rick Hampton 76

Matthew Schaefer 73

Most Goals by an Islander Teenager

Bryan Trottier 32

Matthew Schaefer 27

Schaefer has scored the most goals by any Islander teenage defenseman.

Most Assists by an Islander Teenager

Bryan Trottier 63

Tim Connolly 51

Matthew Schaefer 46

Schaefer has the most assists by any Islander teenage defenseman.

Most Points by an Islander Teenager

Bryan Trottier 95

Tim Connolly 75

Matthew Schaefer 73

Schaefer has the most points by any Islander teenage defenseman.

Most Game-Winning Goals by an Islander Teenager

Bryan Trottier and Matthew Schaefer 5

Most Shots on Goal by an Islander Teenager

Tim Connolly 285

Matthew Schaefer 274

Schaefer will play this entire season as a teenager.

Most Ice Time by an Islander Teenager, Game

1.Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

2. Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

3. Matthew Schaefer 30:01 10/29/2026 at MIN (OT)

4. Matthew Schaefer 29:40 3/31/2026 at BUF

5. Matthew Schaefer 29:29 10/15/2026 at OTT (SO)

6. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 3/13/2026 vs LA

7. Matthew Schaefer 29:24 10/22/2026 vs LA (OT)

8. Matthew Schaefer 29:01 3/7/2026 at SJ (OT)

The last Islander to play more than 32:16 was Mark Streit, who played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, vs. CBJ. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than the 31:59 Schaefer played on 3/24/2026 in a game that ended in regulation.

Most Ice Time by a Teenager, Game

Matthew Schaefer 32:16 10/27/2026 at NSH (SO)

Matthew Schaefer 31:59 3/24/2026 vs CHI

Jay Bouwmeester 30:57 1/30/2003 for FLA vs. DET (OT)

There are seven recorded instances of a teenager playing 30 minutes in a game, including Schaefer three times and Seth Jones twice. Schaefer is the first teenager with eight games of at least 29 minutes.

Schaefer has played at least 20:00 in 84 straight games; it is the longest streak in NHL history by a teenager in a single season since ice-time became official and the longest by an Islander since Mark Streit set the record (since 1997-98) by doing so in 141 consecutive games from 2009-2011.

Did Somebody Say Comeback?

The Isles have one come-from behind win this season, including no times when they trailed in the third period. The opponents have come-from-behind to win one time this season, including zero times in the third period.

The Isles have zero multi-goal comeback wins (zero in the third period); opponents have zero (none in the third period).

Overtime Is Our Time

The Isles are 1-1 in games decided by an overtime goal; they are 1-1 in shootouts.

Last season the Isles established an NHL record by winning all ten games decided by an overtime goal.

The Sixth Attacker

The Isles have not scored with the sixth attacker and allowed four empty net goals.

Opponents have scored two goals with the sixth attacker and allowed two empty-netters to the Isles.

Last Year vs. This Year

• 2026-27: 7-5-2 for 16 points in 14 games

• 2025-26: 6-6-2 for 14 points in 14 games

Offense from Defense

• Today: 0-0-0

• Season: 6-23-29

• Last Season (Final) 40-126-166

The 40 goals are the most for the Islander defense since they had 41 in 2022-23.

Home and Road

The Isles are 7-5-2 overall; they are 4-2-1 at home and 3-3-1 on the road.

Edmonton is 10-2-2 overall; they are 5-2-2 at home and 5-0-0 on the road.

East and West

The Isles are 2-3-1 against the East (1-1-0 vs. Metropolitan and 1-2-1 vs. Atlantic) and 5-2-1 against the West (3-1-0 vs. Central and 2-1-1 vs. Pacific).

Coach DeBoer

Pete DeBoer is 670-455-154 as an NHL coach, and 8-8-2 with the Isles.

Career Wins

15. Mike Keenan 672

16. Todd McLellan 671

17. Pete DeBoer 670

First Things First

The Isles are 6-0-1 when scoring first and 1-5-1 when allowing the opening goal.

The Shots

Isles 3-6-9=18

Edmonton 7-9-8=24

The Isles are 4-1-2 when they outshoot their opponents, 0-0-0 when the shots are even and 3-4-0 when the opposition has more shots.

In the Nets

Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves; he is 6-4-0 this season and 4-4-2 vs. Edmonton.

Tristan Jarry made 18 saves; he is 4-1-2 this season and 13-5-1 vs. the Isles.

Special Teams

The Isles were 0-4 (8:00); Edmonton was 1-6 (9:51).

The Isles are 4-2-1 when they score at least one power play goal and 3-3-1 when they do not. The Isles are 2-5-0 when they allow at least one power play goal and 5-0-2 when they do not.

The Isles are 3-0-1 when they outscore the opposition on special teams, 2-2-0 when they are outscored, and 2-3-1 when special team goals are equal.

Three is a Magic Number

The Isles 7-2-0 when they score at least three goals (including shootout winners) and are 0-3-2 when they do not.

One-Goal Games

The Isles are 4-1-2 in games decided by a single goal including 2-1 in regulation. They are 1-1 in games decided in overtime and are 1-1 in shootouts. The Isles are 0-2 in games in which an empty-net goal turns a 1-goal game into a 2-goal game.

Back-to-Backs

The Isles are 0-0-0 on the front end and 0-0-0 on the back end this season. The first back-to-back will be on November 27th vs. Winnipeg and November 28th at Philadelphia.

The Isles are 1-1-0 when the opponent is on the back end, including 0-0-0 when the Isles also played the previous day.

Ice-time Leaders

Isles: Matthew Schaefer (24:33); Edmonton: Connor McDavid (23:20)

Simon Holmstrom led Isles forwards (20:31).

Shots on Goal

Isles 18 (Kyle Palmieri – 4)

Edmonton 24 (Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid – 3)

Shot Attempts

Isles 40 (Simon Holmstrom – 8)

Edmonton 49 (Evan Bouchard – 9)

Face-offs

Isles 22, Edmonton 25 (47%)

Brayden Schenn won 4 of 7 for the Isles; Owen Michaels won 9 of 14 for Edmonton.

Hit Count

Isles 24 (Six with 3)

Edmonton 17 (Alex Formenton and Kasperi Kapanen – 3)

Blocked Shots

Isles 11 (Adam Pelech and Scott Mayfield – 3)

Edmonton 8 (Ryan Shea and Shakir Mukhamadullin – 2)

Fights

None. Season total: 5 (Stanley-2, Schenn, Pelech, Chaffee)

For the Analytics Crowd

Corsi: All situations: Isles 40, Edmonton 49

Corsi: 5-on-5: Isles 28, Edmonton 32

5-on-5 leaders:

Isles: Matthew Kessel +11

Edmonton: Mattias Ekholm +13

High Danger Scoring Chances (per Natural Stat Trick)

All situations: Isles 7, Edmonton 10

5-on-5: Isles 5, Edmonton 6

Scratches

Mathew Barzal (NonRoster IR), Alex Romanov (IR), Cal Ritchie (INJ), Matias Maccelli (INJ), Ryan Pulock (INJ), Isaiah George

Games Lost to injury: 38. (Last season’s total: 399)

The Ironmen

Brayden Schenn played his 340th consecutive game (the first 307 for the Blues); it is the 8th longest active streak in the NHL. Adam Pelech, Matthew Schaefer, and Emil Heineman have also played in every Islander game since the start of last season.

National TV Games

The Isles are 0-1-1 in games that air on one of the NHL’s US national broadcast partners. The next nationally televised game will be on November 5th against Carolina.

Matinee Isles

Including today, the Isles are 0-1-0 in matinee games. The NHL considers games that start before 5:00 local time to be afternoon contests. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Isles are 18-25-14 in matinees.

The first matinee will be on Monday, December 7th, when the Isles host the Avs at 1:00pm.

Challenges

Isles: 1 successful, 0 failures. OTT (Offside) 10/15.

Opponents: 0 successful, 0 failures

Hockey Opps: 0 favorable, 0 unfavorable

Quickies (Two goals in under a minute)

For (2): Vs NJD 10/3, vs VAN 10/13

Vs (2): @ NYR 10/6, vs TB 10/10

Quick Responses (One team scoring within a minute of the other team)

Isles responses (0):

Opponent responses (2): ANA 10/20, DAL 10/25

Multi-Goal 3rd Period Comeback Wins

For (0):

Vs (0):

Last Minute Heroes (Tying or go-ahead goals in the final three minutes of the third period):

For (0):

Vs (1): Brandon Hagel (GWG) 18:16 – 10/10 vs. TB

OT Winners

For (1): Matthew Schaefer (MIN) 10/29

Vs (1): Brandt Clarke (LA) 10/22

Shootout Winners

For (1): Kyle Palmieri (NAS) 10/27

Vs (1): Shane Pinto (OTT) 10/15

All-time Islander Leader Boards:

Games Played (skaters)

1. Bryan Trottier 1,123 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 3. Josh Bailey 1,057 \\*

4. Casey Cizikas 992…

15. Brent Sutter 694 \\* 16. Adam Pelech 656 \\* 17. Ryan Pulock 649 \\* 18. Derek King 638 \\* 19. Billy Harris 623 \\* 20. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 21. Scott Mayfield 620 \\* 22. Mathew Barzal 611

Goals

1. Mike Bossy 573 \\* 2. Bryan Trottier 500 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 310…

17. Patrick Flatley 160 \\* 18. Mathew Barzal 153…

22. Jason Blake 127 \\* 23. Casey Cizikas 125…

30. Ray Ferraro 116 \\* 31. Bo Horvat 106

Assists

1. Bryan Trottier 853 \\* 2. Denis Potvin 742 \\* 3. Mike Bossy 553 \\*

4. Josh Bailey 396 \\* 5. Mathew Barzal 381…

23. Pierre Turgeon 193 \\* 24. Ryan Pulock 186…

32. Ziggy Palffy 163 \\* 33. Casey Cizikas 157 \\* 34. David Volek 154 \\* 35. Mariusz Czerkawski 150 \\* 36. Adam Pelech 149

Points

1. Bryan Trottier 1,353 \\* 2. Mike Bossy 1,126 \\* 3. Denis Potvin 1,052…

9. Pat LaFontaine 566 \\* 10. Anders Lee 549 \\* 11. John Tonelli 544 \\* 12. Bob Bourne 542 \\* 13. Mathew Barzal 533…

27. Ed Westfall 286 \\* 28. Casey Cizikas 282 …

32. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 33. Ryan Pulock 242

+/-

1. Bryan Trottier +467 \\\2. Denis Potvin +456 \\\ 3. Mike Bossy +380…

15. Bob Lorimer +105 \\* 16. Adam Pelech +80 \\* 17. Tomas Jonsson +76 \\* 18. Garry Howatt +75 \\* 19. Pat Price +70 \\* 20. Ryan Pulock +68 \\* 21. JP Parise +67 \\* 22. Jude Drouin +58

Defense Games

1. Denis Potvin 1,060 \\* 2. Adam Pelech 656 \\* 3. Ryan Pulock 649\\*

4. Stefan Persson 622 \\* 5. Scott Mayfield 620

Defense Goals

1. Denis Potvin 310 \\* 2. Tomas Jonsson 84 \\* 3. Kenny Jonsson 57 \\*

4. Ryan Pulock 56…

12. Adrian Aucoin 33 \\* 13. Bryan Berard and Adam Pelech 31 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 30 \\* 16. Vladimir Malakhov and Matthew Schaefer 27

Defense Assists

1. Denis Potvin 742\\* 2. Stefan Persson 317 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 249 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 198 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 186 …

9. Jeff Norton 166 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 149…

13. Dave Lewis 117 \\* 14. Roman Hamrlik and Scott Mayfield 110

Defense Points

1. Denis Potvin 1,052 \\* 2. Stefan Persson 369 \\* 3. Tomas Jonsson 333 \\*

4. Nick Leddy 243 \\* 5. Ryan Pulock 242…

9. Jeff Norton 188 \\* 10. Adam Pelech 180…

14. Dave Lewis 141 \\* 15. Scott Mayfield 140

Goalie Games

1. Billy Smith 674 \\* 2. Rick DiPietro and Ilya Sorokin 318…

8. Jaroslav Halak and Semyon Varlamov 177

Wins

1. Billy Smith 304 \\* 2. Ilya Sorokin 160 …

7. Jaroslav Halak 88 \\* 8. Roland Melanson and Semyon Varlamov 77

Shutouts

1. Ilya Sorokin 30 \\* 2. Glenn Resch 25 \\* 3. Billy Smith 22 \\*

4. Rick DiPietro and Semyon Varlamov 16

On the Farm

The Hamilton Hammers fell to 3-8-0-1 this season with a 7-0 loss in Syracuse on Friday. There were 117 combined penalty minutes in the game; Hamilton heads to Utica on Sunday afternoon.

Team leaders:

Goals: Mitchell Chaffee and Matthew Highmore (4); Assists: Liam Foudy (8); Points: Foudy (11)

Goalies: Vitek Vanecek (1-4-1), Josh Kotai (2-3-0)

Season Series Stats

Edmonton leads the season series, 1 game to 0 (and 2 points to 0). The teams will conclude the season series on January 9th in Alberta.

This was only the Islanders’ second regulation home loss this century to Edmonton (14-2-3) and their first at UBS Arena (4-1-1). The loss also snapped a five-game point streak against the Oilers.

UP NEXT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5th -- CAROLINA AT ISLANDERS 7:00pm

[ESPN+/Hulu, WRHU 88.7 FM, WRCN 103.9FM, Isles + UBS Arena App]

The Isles continue their three-game homestand on Thursday as they welcome the Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes for a nationally streamed game.

The Hurricanes swept the season series last year, winning the four games by a combined 18-10 score. The Isles are 2-6-2 in their last ten home games with Carolina, including 2-5-1 at UBS Arena.

Steve Levy and PK Subban will have the call.

Eric Hornick has been the statistician on Islander home game telecasts since January 21, 1982. Information contained in “The Skinny” has been gathered from various sources. Follow Eric @ehornick on Twitter & on his blog www.nyiskinny.com.