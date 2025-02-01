Isles Day to Day: Lamoriello Provides Injury Updates in Tampa

Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello met with the media on Saturday morning in Tampa Bay to provide status updates on Semyon Varlamov, saying the netminder is out indefinitely. The netminder has stopped taking shots and skating on his own, per Lamoriello. The Russian netminder last played on Nov. 29 and has a record of 3-4-3, along with a 2.89 GAA and a .889 SV%.

“That’s a total rehab situation,” Lamoriello said. “At this point, if there’s anything new that develops, we’ll certainly talk about it.”

Marcus Hogberg is considered as a “four-week situation” as his status will be assessed after the Four Nations break, with the hope that the Swedish netminder will be back when play resumes on Feb. 23. Hogberg is 2-2-0 this season with a 1.45 GAA and a .947 SV%.

Mike Reilly (IR, heart procedure) has been skating on his own since Dec. 14, but his timeline to return is unknown.

“Mike’s situation is certainly unique, it’s something he and the doctors have to decide when the appropriate time is,” Lamoriello said.