Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Misses Morning Skate

Simon Holmstrom is day-to-day with an upper-body injury

IMG_8995
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Simon Holmstrom (day-to-day, upper-body) did not join the New York Islanders for morning skate on Thursday ahead of their matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena.

The Swedish winger also missed Tuesday's contest against the Maple Leafs in Toronto after he was injured in Sunday's contest against the Penguins, missing the final eight-and-a-half minutes of the third period. Holmstrom has 22 points (9G, 13A) through 37 games this season. The 23-year-old is three points shy of tying his career-high of 25 points, established through 75 games of the 2023-24 campaign.

Semyon Varlamov skated on Thursday morning for the first time but did not take shots, per Head Coach Patrick Roy. The netminder last played on Nov. 29 and was placed on LTIR retroactive to Dec. 3. Ilya Sorokin has been shouldering a heavy workload in Varlamov's absence, starting 13 of the last 14 games and going 6-6-1 over that span, along with a .884 SV% and a 3.00 GAA.

NYI vs TOR 1/2: Patrick Roy

NYI vs TOR 1/2: Kyle Palmieri

NYI vs TOR 1/2: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

IMG_9001
IMG_8996
IMG_9002
IMG_8995
IMG_8997
+4 IMG_8998
IMG_9003
IMG_9004
IMG_8999
IMG_9005

PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate Jan. 2

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate on Thursday on Jan. 2, 2025. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

News Feed

This Day in Isles History: January 2

Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

2025 World Juniors Tracker

The Skinny: Maple Leafs 3, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 in Toronto

Game Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs

The Skinny: Penguins 3, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Can’t Complete Comeback in 3-2 Loss to Penguins

The Skinny: Islanders 6, Penguins 3

Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

Takeaways: Islanders Bounce Back with 6-3 Win Over Pens

Game Preview: Islanders vs Penguins

Isles Day to Day: Practice Dec. 27, 2024

The Skinny: Sabres 7, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders Lose 7-1 to Sabres

Islanders Treat Families to Holiday Game

Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 23, 2024

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres