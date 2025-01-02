Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Misses Morning Skate

Simon Holmstrom (day-to-day, upper-body) did not join the New York Islanders for morning skate on Thursday ahead of their matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena.

The Swedish winger also missed Tuesday's contest against the Maple Leafs in Toronto after he was injured in Sunday's contest against the Penguins, missing the final eight-and-a-half minutes of the third period. Holmstrom has 22 points (9G, 13A) through 37 games this season. The 23-year-old is three points shy of tying his career-high of 25 points, established through 75 games of the 2023-24 campaign.

Semyon Varlamov skated on Thursday morning for the first time but did not take shots, per Head Coach Patrick Roy. The netminder last played on Nov. 29 and was placed on LTIR retroactive to Dec. 3. Ilya Sorokin has been shouldering a heavy workload in Varlamov's absence, starting 13 of the last 14 games and going 6-6-1 over that span, along with a .884 SV% and a 3.00 GAA.