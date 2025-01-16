Isles Day to Day: Pageau In vs Flyers, Holmstrom and Romanov Skate

The New York Islanders are making progress on the injury front, with Simon Holmstrom (day to day, upper body) and Alexander Romanov (day to day, upper body) joining the team for morning skate on Thursday.

Holmstrom wore an orange non-contact jersey and is expected to miss his seventh straight game, per Head Coach Patrick Roy, but is taking steps toward returning.

"He's getting closer," Roy said of Holmstrom. "Today was his first day with the team, different jersey, but he's still day to day."

The Swedish winger has 22 points (9G, 13A) through 37 games this season.

Romanov skated in his second consecutive session on Thursday as an extra after the joined the team for morning skate ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Ottawa Senators. The Russian defenseman has nine assists through 30 games this season, along with 73 hits and 65 blocked shots.

JG Pageau, who missed Tuesday's game with an illness, is expected to be back in the lineup on Thursday on a line with Anthony Duclair and Casey Cizikas. Roy spoke on the value and versatility Pageau brings to the lineup.

"He's so smart, he sees the ice well," Roy said, "He's been playing really well and it doesn't matter if I put him on the right wing, or as a center. He's been so good reading plays and he's very reliable defensively."