Isles Day-to-Day: Highmore and Warren Recalled, Gatcomb Loaned to Bridgeport

The New York Islanders announced on Thursday afternoon that forward Matthew Highmore and defenseman Marshall Warren have been recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders. Forward Marc Gatcomb has been assigned to Bridgeport after clearing waivers.

Warren has five points (2G, 3A) in his first four games of his second full season with Bridgeport. The 24-year-old made league headlines when he racked up four points (2G, 2A) in his first two games, earning AHL Player of the Week honors for the period ending on Oct. 12. The Laurel Hollow native racked up 17 points (4G, 13A) through 53 games in his first pro season last year.

Highmore is off to a solid start in his first season in the Islanders organization, with four assists through four games. The veteran forward of 187 NHL games with Chicago, St. Louis, Vancouver and Ottawa signed a two-way contract with the Islanders in the offseason. The 29-year-old tallied six points (2G, 4A) through 41 games for the Senators last season and recorded 10 points (2G, 8A) through 23 games for their AHL affiliate, the Belville Senators.

Marc Gatcomb appeared in one game for the Islanders this season, recording one shot in 8:33 TOI in the Islanders' home opener on Oct. 11.

The transactions follow injuries to Alexander Romanov (upper body, IR) and Max Shabanov (upper body, day to day).