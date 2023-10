After two days off, the New York Islanders took the ice at Northwell Health Ice Center on Monday for their first practice post preseason and first practice after trimming the roster down to one on-ice group

Hudson Fasching and Pierre Engvall joined the team for practice after missing Friday’s preseason finale vs New Jersey. Head Coach Lane Lambert listed them both as day-to-day on Friday.

Cal Clutterbuck is out sick and did not skate with the team on Monday.