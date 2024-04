Noah Dobson (upper body) joined the Islanders for practice on Friday morning, before the team heads to Carolina for their First Round series against the Hurricanes.

Dobson missed the Islanders final three games of the season after suffering an injury on Apr. 11 against Montreal.

Dobson leads the Islanders defensemen with 70 points (10G, 60A) in 79 games, becoming the first Isles blueliner not named Potvin to hit the 70-point mark.