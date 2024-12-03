Islanders Wives Shop for Toys for Holiday Hospital Visits 

While the New York Islanders were up north in Montreal, the team’s wives and girlfriends were turning a Target in Westbury into the North Pole.

The wives and girlfriends were shopping for toys on Tuesday morning that the team will hand out to children in hospitals during the holiday season later this month.

“To be able to do this for kids who are in need and kids who are having a tough go, it's just a really great thing that we can do,” Sydney Martin said. “It's something as simple as just giving them a toy and having the guys bring it to them and put a smile on their face. It means a lot to us, and we love to do it every year.”

The annual toy shopping event is one piece of the Islanders holiday initiatives, which includes food drives, toy drives, Thanksgiving meal handouts and more. Between Sparky the Dragon wheeling around a kid’s sized shopping cart, or being wheeled up and down the aisles, Tuesday’s early morning event offered the chance for a little silliness, while supporting a good cause.

“It really puts us in the holiday spirit, and we're excited to be able to put some smiles on children’s faces of the hospital,” said Alexa Serowik.

There are a few philosophies when it comes to selecting the perfect toy. There’s nostalgia, picking up classics like Barbie, Uno, Hot Wheels and other toys from their respective youths. There’s research, with the team moms already dialed into this year’s most popular toys.

“The one-to-four-year-old age group is my cup of tea,” said Martin, who has two young daughters. “We were just doing teenagers, and I'm like, I don't know what's cool anymore.”