Islanders Raise Over $700K at 16th Annual Golf Outing, Presented by UBS

Monday was a par-tee.

New York Islanders players, alumni, golfers and tennis players hit the links and courts at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury for the 16th Annual Islanders Children’s Foundation Golf Outing, presented by UBS. The event was filled with contests and smiles on a beautiful day, raising over $700K benefitting the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

“So proud of the work of the Islanders Children's Foundation and the support of our community,” said Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky. “I’m so proud that this golf tournament has grown in size and stature to where it's raising close to three quarters of a million dollars. It’s an amazing number.”

The annual event is viewed as the unofficial start of the season, as the full team is back together on Long Island ahead of training camp.

“It’s always exciting, obviously for a great cause,” Noah Dobson said. “It means camp is right around the corner, which is exciting to have all the guys back, and everyone's looking forward to starting the season off.”

Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy is heading into his first full year with the Isles, so he’s enjoying his first ICF Golf Outing with the team and expressed his excitement to be part of a huge event that raises money for a good cause.

“We all have soft spots for children, so it's great that the Islanders are involved in this,” Roy said. “I think the Islanders Children’s Foundation and the golf event is a great. It's great to bring the community together and try to raise money for the children. I feel like it's a great day for every one of us.”