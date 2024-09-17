Islanders Raise Over $700K at 16th Annual Golf Outing, Presented by UBS

New York Islanders raise record-breaking amount for Islanders Children’s Foundation on Monday

16th Golf Outing
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Monday was a par-tee.

New York Islanders players, alumni, golfers and tennis players hit the links and courts at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury for the 16th Annual Islanders Children’s Foundation Golf Outing, presented by UBS. The event was filled with contests and smiles on a beautiful day, raising over $700K benefitting the Islanders Children’s Foundation.

“So proud of the work of the Islanders Children's Foundation and the support of our community,” said Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky. “I’m so proud that this golf tournament has grown in size and stature to where it's raising close to three quarters of a million dollars. It’s an amazing number.”

The annual event is viewed as the unofficial start of the season, as the full team is back together on Long Island ahead of training camp.

“It’s always exciting, obviously for a great cause,” Noah Dobson said. “It means camp is right around the corner, which is exciting to have all the guys back, and everyone's looking forward to starting the season off.”

Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy is heading into his first full year with the Isles, so he’s enjoying his first ICF Golf Outing with the team and expressed his excitement to be part of a huge event that raises money for a good cause.

“We all have soft spots for children, so it's great that the Islanders are involved in this,” Roy said. “I think the Islanders Children’s Foundation and the golf event is a great. It's great to bring the community together and try to raise money for the children. I feel like it's a great day for every one of us.”

The event was the perfect opportunity for newcomers – like Anthony Duclair – to get more acclimated with his new teammates, as well as leadership within the organization, before he dives into his first year with the Isles.

“Just meeting everybody here in the community, and just vibing with the boys, and just having a really good time raising funds for a good cause,” Duclair said.

Admittedly, the 29 -year-old winger doesn’t play much golf and only hits the course about once a year. His goal for the day was simple.

“Just hopefully I can hit some balls straight,” Duclair said. “I'm not a good golfer, but I'm just having a good time for a good cause.”

Another fresh face in the organization is Maxim Tsyplakov, who had never played a round of golf before, but made his debut on an important day on a special stage. The Russian winger took plenty practice swings before stepping up to the tee, and faired pretty well for a rookie.

The unofficial competition for the best golfer on the team is highly debatable, with several players in contention for the top spot. Dobson has played quite a lot with Oliver Wahlstrom, and says the best golfer is either him or Mat Barzal. The gallery weighed in.

“It’s a little tough, I think people are saying Barzy but I don’t want to give that to him, so I’ll say it’s Wahlstrom,” Scott Mayfield said with a laugh.

Perhaps the biggest success story of the day was former Islander Matt Moulson winning the BMW Hole in One Contest, and taking home the keys to a new car.

The annual golf outing brings together players from every generation, as current players and alumni had the chance to bond on the course. Golfing is a classic pastime for hockey players, and John Tonelli shared some insight that Butch Goring and Ed Westfall are the top players among the alumni group.

“Ed Westfall, who’s 80, can shoot his age,” Tonelli said with a smile.

Tonelli expressed his gratitude to be so deeply connected to the team and participate in fundraisers like this with a large, positive ripple effect in the community.

“The number one priority is cause, right? It’s meaningful for us to all be a part of it,” Tonelli said. “Feels great mingle with the current players and wish them good luck for the upcoming season. As alumni, we're treated so well. It's just a pleasure to be here. And again, the number one thing is charity.”

PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
+21 PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
16092024_GolfOuting-23
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing
PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing

PHOTOS: 16th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing

Snapshots from the 16th annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing at Glen Oaks Club in Westbury.

Related Content

Islanders Attempt Happy Gilmore Swing at Golf Outing

News Feed

Islanders Attempt Happy Gilmore Swing at Golf Outing

Duclair to Start Training Camp on Line with Barzal and Horvat

This Day in Isles History: September 15

Maggio Motivated, Making Adjustments Ahead of Second Pro Season

Jefferies Ready to Pick Up Where He Left Off

Lamoriello Offers Updates Ahead of Training Camp

Kinkaid Attending Rookie Camp After Inking PTO 

Tsyplakov Excited for Opportunity with Islanders

New York Islanders, Clark Gillies Foundation Partner with Ronald McDonald House to Create Inspiring Hockey-Themed Room

Islanders Announce 2024-25 Rookie Camp Roster

Lee Throws Honorary First Pitch at Mets Game

This Day in Isles History: September 5

JetBlue Soars into New Partnership with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders

Isles Children's Foundation and Northwell Distribute 500 Backpacks in Second Annual Event

Islanders Statement on the Passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Maven's Memories: Past Heroes Relive Their Stanley Cup Thrills

NHL Announces Updated Start Times for Islanders Games

Islanders 2024-25 ABC, ESPN and TNT Schedule Announced