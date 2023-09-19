News Feed

Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp

Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp
Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 

Lennox Brings Elevated Confidence to Rookie Camp 
Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America

Liukas Looking to Make Impression in North America
Fulp and Mitchell Fitting in at Islanders Rookie Camp 

Fulp and Mitchell Fitting in at Islanders Rookie Camp 
Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 

Calle Odelius Makes Rookie Camp Debut 
This Day in Isles History: September 15

This Day in Isles History: September 15
Maggio Jumps from Junior to Pro 

Maggio Jumping from Junior to Pro 
Islanders Team Up with America’s VetDogs to Raise Fourth Puppy 

Islanders Team Up with America’s VetDogs to Raise Fourth Puppy 
Islanders Sign George

Islanders Sign George
Clutterbuck Throws Ceremonial Pitch at Mets Game 

Clutterbuck Throws Ceremonial Pitch at Mets Game 
Four Takeaways: Lou Lamoriello’s Season-Opening Press Conference  

Four Takeaways: Lou Lamoriello’s Season-Opening Press Conference  
Andrew Ladd Announces Retirement

Andrew Ladd Announces Retirement
Islanders Third Jersey Schedule

Islanders Third Jersey Schedule
Maven's Memories: Remembering a Week with Isles Goalie George Maneluk

Maven's Memories: Remembering a Week with Isles Goalie George Maneluk
Isles Children's Foundation and Northwell Health Distribute 500 Backpacks

Isles Children's Foundation and Northwell Health Distribute 500 Backpacks to Kids
Maven's Memories: The Day the Captains Convened

Maven's Memories: The Day the Captains Convened
Islanders 2023-24 National TV Schedule

Islanders 2023-24 ABC, ESPN and TNT Schedule Announced
NHL Announces Time Changes for Islanders Games

NHL Announces Time Changes for Islanders Games

Islanders Raise Over $600K at 15th Annual Golf Outing

New York Islanders raise more than $600K for Children's Foundation at 15th annual golf outing

Islanders 2023 Golf Outing

© Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

A little rain wasn’t going to get in the way of the New York Islanders teeing off for the kids.

Despite Monday morning’s rainstorm, players, coaches and alumni took to the courses at Glen Oaks Club for the 15th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing, raising more than $600K in the process.

“The weather's kind of held off enough for us so it's great that we're still able to play today,” Ryan Pulock said. “It's always a fun day coming out here and raising money for charity, just overall just making a good day out of it.”

The ICF is dedicated to supporting local non-profit organizations that provide opportunities to children and the annual golf outing is one of the ICF’s biggest fundraisers.

“We're very excited about the role of the Children’s Foundation,” Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky said. "That gives us the opportunity to support a myriad of terrific charities throughout the greater metropolitan New York area."

“You see the impact and how much money they've raised already,” Noah Dobson said. “To be a small part of that, it's really special.”

Dobson and Pulock are no strangers to the annual tradition, but for more recent Islanders like Bo Horvat and Pierre Engvall, Monday was their first time teeing off for the ICF. That’s not to say it was Horvat’s first time at Glen Oaks, as the center played the course as part of his Long Island exploration.

“I actually played this course the other day, it’s gorgeous,” Horvat said prior to teeing off. “I’m excited to get to know everybody, see some familiar faces and then get to know a lot more people around the organization. I think today will be a lot of fun.”

With training camp right around the corner, the Islanders are ready to retire their golf equipment – after today of course – and gear up for the season. 

“This is one of the most exciting times of the year,” Scott Mayfield said. “The summer can feel a bit long and towards the end you get that itch to get back to hockey. It’s an exciting time.”

Though golf is a classic offseason pastime for most players, the undisputed consensus among the Islanders is that Cal Clutterbuck is always the standout on the golf course.

“Cal is on his own tier, then there’s probably five to eight guys in the next tier.” Dobson said.

Pulock sported a Sebonack pullover on Monday, as he’s been working his way around the Long Island golf course circuit, not necessarily for a run at Clutterbuck’s title, but the practice paid off during the golf outing.

“My golf game improved this summer, I got a little better,” Pulock said. “My short game needs some work but overall, I’m really enjoying playing golf and being out in the course today.”

The golf outing concluded with a cocktail hour, dinner and a live auction in the clubhouse at Glen Oaks. Prizes included signed Islanders and New York sports memorabilia as a Stadium Series game experience when the Isles take on the Rangers on Feb. 18.

While the current Islanders were getting back together for the unofficial start of the season, they were also joined by alumni spanning different decades who were happy to raise money for the kids – rain or shine.

“It’s nice seeing everyone on the team, the prospects and the people that are here,” Johnny Boychuk said. “It’s nice to see familiar faces, all for a good cause.”

Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
+21 Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing
Islanders 2023 Golf Outing

Photos: Islanders 2023 Golf Outing

The Islanders held the team's 15th annual charity golf outing at Glen Oaks Club.

Related

Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp

Islanders Excited for Season Ahead of Training Camp
Photos: Islanders 2023 Golf Outing

Photos: Islanders 2023 Golf Outing