Islanders Raise Over $600K at 15th Annual Golf Outing

A little rain wasn’t going to get in the way of the New York Islanders teeing off for the kids.

Despite Monday morning’s rainstorm, players, coaches and alumni took to the courses at Glen Oaks Club for the 15th Annual Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing, raising more than $600K in the process.

“The weather's kind of held off enough for us so it's great that we're still able to play today,” Ryan Pulock said. “It's always a fun day coming out here and raising money for charity, just overall just making a good day out of it.”

The ICF is dedicated to supporting local non-profit organizations that provide opportunities to children and the annual golf outing is one of the ICF’s biggest fundraisers.

“We're very excited about the role of the Children’s Foundation,” Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky said. "That gives us the opportunity to support a myriad of terrific charities throughout the greater metropolitan New York area."