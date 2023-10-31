News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings

Game Preview: Islanders vs Red Wings
The Skinny: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0
Maven's Memories: Finding Bob Nystrom's Missing Stick

Maven's Memories: Finding Bob Nystrom's Missing Stick
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Blue Jackets 2-0 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Blue Jackets 2-0 
Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets 

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets 
The Skinny: Islanders 3, Senators 2

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Senators 2
3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Back to Win Column with 3-2 Victory Over Senators 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Back to Win Column with 3-2 Victory Over Senators 
Holmstrom Honing His Game 

Holmstrom Honing His Game 
Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators
Talkin' Isles: PA Parenteau

Talkin' Isles: PA Parenteau
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall Short in 7-4 Loss to Avalanche

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall Short in 7-4 Loss to Avalanche
The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 24, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Oct. 24, 2023
Game Preview: Islanders vs Avalanche

Game Preview: Islanders vs Avalanche
Islanders Teacher of the Month: Nicole Taormina 

Islanders Teacher of the Month: Nicole Taormina 
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 23, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 23, 2023
The Skinny: Sabres 3, Islanders 1

The Skinny: Sabres 3, Islanders 1
3 Takeaways: Isles Fall to Sabres 3-1 in Buffalo

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall to Sabres 3-1 in Buffalo
The Skinny: Devils 5, Islanders 4 OT 

The Skinny: Devils 5, Islanders 4 OT 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 30, 2023

Alexander Ljungkrantz has a two-goal night, while Justin Gill continues to dominate the QMJHL standings in this week's Hi Energy Prospect Report, presented by National Grid

PR OCT 30 WEB
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects: 

GILL RACKS UP POINTS

Justin Gill has been hot for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, recording three-point performances on back-to-back nights.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) recorded six points in a back-to-back set over Rimouski, potting two goals and an assist in Friday’s 6-3 win and following up with three assists in Saturday’s 6-4 victory. Gill also had an assist to start the week and for his efforts, Gill was named to the QMJHL’s team of the week on Monday.

The 20-year-old centerman extended his point streak to eight games with six goals and 13 assists over that span. His 19-point stretch helped him reach first in the QMJHL in points (25) through 13 games played this season. He also leads the league in assists with 18. 

Gill has also played a role in Baie-Comeau’s five-game winning streak. The Drakkar are atop the standings with a record of 12-2-2-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with 26 points to hold first place in the league. 

He has a career 197 points (82G, 115A) through 233 played in the QMJHL, three points shy of his milestone 200th point. 

LJUNGKRANTZ’S TWO-GOAL GAME

Alexander Ljungkrantz had a big performance on Friday, burying two goals for Almtuna IS in a 4-3 victory over Djurgården.

The 21-year-old winger recorded the game-winner for his eighth goal of the season. 

The Islanders’ 2020 third-round pick (90th overall) has 10 points through 11 games played in his first season in the Allsvenskan. 

With the win, Almtuna moved to third in the league with a record of 6-0-3-2 (W-WO-LO-L) through 11 games this season. 

STATS 

CHL:

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 12GP, 3G, 2A, 5P, 2PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 13GP, 7G, 18A, 25P, 16PIM

Liiga:

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 13GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 6PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 11GP, 8G, 2A, 10P, 4PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 6GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 2PIM

USHL:

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 20PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 6GP, 1G, 4A, 5P, 2PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 8GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 2PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 7GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 4PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 4GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM