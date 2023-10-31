Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 30, 2023

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

GILL RACKS UP POINTS

Justin Gill has been hot for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, recording three-point performances on back-to-back nights.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) recorded six points in a back-to-back set over Rimouski, potting two goals and an assist in Friday’s 6-3 win and following up with three assists in Saturday’s 6-4 victory. Gill also had an assist to start the week and for his efforts, Gill was named to the QMJHL’s team of the week on Monday.