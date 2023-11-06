Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 6, 2023

The Islanders’ 2022 third-round pick (78th overall) drove to the net and buried the first goal within the first five minutes of the game.
Building off the 5-4 victory on Friday, the Badgers took a 2-1 win on Saturday in their back-to-back set on home ice to preserve their perfect 4-0-0 home record. Wisconsin is riding a six-game winning streak with a record of 9-1-0 overall to lead the conference. Their next matchup is set for Nov. 17 when they visit Michigan State.
Finley is coming off three seasons in the USHL, as the freshman winger has five points (3G, 2A) through his first 10 games of NCAA play. The 19-year-old took 22 shots over that span.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 15GP, 3G, 2A, 5P, 2PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 16GP, 8G, 22A, 30P, 18PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 16GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 13GP, 8G, 3A, 11P, 4PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 8GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 2PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 14GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 24PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 8GP, 1G, 4A, 5P, 2PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 10GP, 3G, 2A, 5P, 2PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 2GP, 2G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 9GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 4PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 5GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM