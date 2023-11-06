Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 6, 2023

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

JEFFERIES’ TWO-GOAL NIGHT

Alex Jefferies potted a pair of goals for Merrimack in his second game of the season on Saturday.

The Islanders’ 2020 fourth-round pick (121st overall) scored twice in a 5-4 loss to Maine on Saturday. Merrimack was trailing 5-1 after two periods of action before Jefferies recorded the second and fourth goal in the third period, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.