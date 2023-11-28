News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 27 

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 27 
The Perfect Match 

The Perfect Match 
Islanders Acquire Thompson From Devils in Exchange for Durandeau

Islanders Acquire Thompson From Devils in Exchange for Durandeau
3 Takeaways: Isles Earn Point in 1-0 Shootout Loss to Flyers

3 Takeaways: Isles Earn Point in 1-0 Shootout Loss to Flyers
Reilly Adding Experience as Reinforcement for Islanders

Reilly Adding Experience as Reinforcement for Islanders
Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled From Bridgeport

Isles Day to Day: Hutton Recalled From Bridgeport
Islanders Claim Reilly

Islanders Claim Reilly
Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR

Isles Day to Day: Pelech Placed on LTIR, Martin on IR, Reilly Claimed
Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers Nov. 25

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers
3 Takeaways: Gutsy Effort Leads Isles Past Sens 5-3

3 Takeaways: Gutsy Effort Leads Isles Past Sens 5-3
Game Preview: Islanders at Senators

Game Preview: Islanders at Senators
Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers
Clutterbuck Adds 1,000 Games Milestone to List of Greatest Hits

Clutterbuck Adds 1,000 Games Milestone to List of Greatest Hits
The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 21, 2023

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 21, 2023
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023
3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary

3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary
Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames

Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 27, 2023

Cameron Berg scores two in a comeback win, while Alex Jefferies records first game-winner of the season in this week’s Hi Energy Report Presented by National Grid

Cameron Berg Nov 27
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects: 

BERG’S TWO-GOAL NIGHT

Cameron Berg came up big for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Friday, putting up two goals and powering 3-2 overtime victory against Bemidji St.

The Islanders’ 2021 second-round draft pick (125th overall) singlehandedly erased a two-goal deficit. Berg buried an unassisted tally in the opening frame to make it 2-1, following up with another goal to force overtime.

The 21-year-old centerman went 14-for-20 (70%) in faceoffs in the win. 

After notching an assist in Saturday’s 5-0 win over Bemidji St., Berg has 12 points (4G, 8A) through 14 games. 

JEFFERIES NETS GAME WINNER

In a four-point week for Merrimack, Alex Jefferies buried the game-winning goal in a 4-3 win over the Bentley University Falcons on Saturday. 

The Islanders’ 2020 fourth-round draft pick (121st overall) scored 55 seconds into the middle frame, while Merrimack held onto the lead to win.

Jefferies also notched an assist in the win for his third multi-point game of the season. He recorded a pair of assists in the first half of their back-to-back set, in Friday’s 7-3 win over Army West Point. 

The 22-year-old winger is off to a hot start offensively with 14 points (7G, 7A) through his first eight games of the season. 

LJUNGKRANTZ SCORES TWICE IN 4-2 WIN 

Alexander Ljungkrantz potted a pair of goals to lift the Almtuna IS to a 4-2 victory over the Big Karlskoga on Friday night. 

The Islanders 2020 third-round pick (90th overall) scored at 14:22 of the second period to make it 2-1 Almtuna and found the back of the net again at 19:32 of the this to ice the game. 

The 21-year-old forward racked up 13 points (10G, 3A) through 18 games this season.

ODELIUS INJURED

Calle Odeulis suffered a broken ankle and is expected to miss three months, Djurgardens IF announced on Nov. 23. 

The Islanders’ 2022 second-round pick (65th overall) had four assists in 10 games for Djurgardens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s second-tier league. 

STATS

CHL: 

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 24GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 15PIM 

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 25GP, 15G, 29A, 44P, 22PIM 

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM 

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM 

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 18GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM 

Allsvenskan: 

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM 

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 18GP, 10G, 3A, 13P, 4PIM 

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM 

USHL: 

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 19GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 28PIM 

NCAA: 

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 14GP, 4G, 8A, 12P, 2PIM 

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 14GP, 3G, 2A, 5P, 4PIM 

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 8GP, 7G, 7A, 14P, 0PIM 

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 14GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 8PIM 

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 8GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM

Cameron Berg (Header Photo) courtesy of Russ Hons, North Dakota Athletics