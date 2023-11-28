Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 27, 2023

Jefferies also notched an assist in the win for his third multi-point game of the season. He recorded a pair of assists in the first half of their back-to-back set, in Friday’s 7-3 win over Army West Point.
The 22-year-old winger is off to a hot start offensively with 14 points (7G, 7A) through his first eight games of the season.
LJUNGKRANTZ SCORES TWICE IN 4-2 WIN
Alexander Ljungkrantz potted a pair of goals to lift the Almtuna IS to a 4-2 victory over the Big Karlskoga on Friday night.
The Islanders 2020 third-round pick (90th overall) scored at 14:22 of the second period to make it 2-1 Almtuna and found the back of the net again at 19:32 of the this to ice the game.
The 21-year-old forward racked up 13 points (10G, 3A) through 18 games this season.
ODELIUS INJURED
Calle Odeulis suffered a broken ankle and is expected to miss three months, Djurgardens IF announced on Nov. 23.
The Islanders’ 2022 second-round pick (65th overall) had four assists in 10 games for Djurgardens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s second-tier league.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 24GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 15PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 25GP, 15G, 29A, 44P, 22PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 18GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 18GP, 10G, 3A, 13P, 4PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 19GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 28PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 14GP, 4G, 8A, 12P, 2PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 14GP, 3G, 2A, 5P, 4PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 8GP, 7G, 7A, 14P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 14GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 8PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 8GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM
Cameron Berg (Header Photo) courtesy of Russ Hons, North Dakota Athletics