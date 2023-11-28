Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 27, 2023

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

BERG’S TWO-GOAL NIGHT

Cameron Berg came up big for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Friday, putting up two goals and powering 3-2 overtime victory against Bemidji St.

The Islanders’ 2021 second-round draft pick (125th overall) singlehandedly erased a two-goal deficit. Berg buried an unassisted tally in the opening frame to make it 2-1, following up with another goal to force overtime.