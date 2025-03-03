Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 3, 2025

Marcus Gidlof earns first career shutout in the SHL, Nurmi records three assists and more in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

GIDLOF PITCHES FIRST CAREER SHL SHUTOUT

Marcus Gidlöf stopped all 29 shots he saw in a 1-0 win over Brynas IF on Monday to earn his first career shutout in the Swedish Hockey League.

The 19-year-old netminder, who the Isles drafted 147th overall in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft, has been having an impressive season for Leksands IF after spending four years in their system with their junior team. Gidlöf sports a 11-4-0 record along with a 2.03 GAA and a 9.18 SV% through 15 appearances in Sweden’s top league.

Gidlöf split time between the Leksands IF and Leksands IF 20 this season, as he has a record of 8-1-0 record with a 1.45 GAA and a .938 SV% in juniors before his recall.

NURMI’S THREE-POINT WEEKEND

Jesse Nurmi racked up three assists for the London Knights over the weekend, including a pair of helpers in a 9-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack.

The Islanders’ 2023 fourth-round pick (113th overall) recorded a primary helper on London’s fourth and ninth goals of the win for his fourth multi-point game of the season.

The Finnish forward created a two-game point streak by notching an assist on a goal to get the Knights within a goal to make it 5-4, but they ultimately fell 6-4 to the Niagara Ice Dogs on Saturday.

Nurmi is up to 27 points (8G, 19A) through 49 games of his first season in the OHL.

MACHU SCORES GWG

Tomas Machu buried the game-winning goal for Providence College in a 2-1 win over Merrimack on Saturday night.

The Islanders’ 2021 seventh-round pick (221st overall) fired off a shot from the top of the left circle that went in with under a second left of the second period and held as the game-winning goal. The tally marked the second goal and sixth point of the season for the defenseman, who turned 22 on Sunday.

Machu is rounding out his first NCAA season after spending three years in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms. He’s tied for second on the team with 25 blocked shots this season.

Machu and Providence conclude their regular season on Mar. 8 against Northeastern.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 49GP, 8G, 19A, 27P, 10PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 33GP, 3G, 4A, 7P, 22PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 8-1-0, 1.45 GAA, .938 SV%, 3 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 11-4-0, 2.03 GAA, .918 SV%, 1 SO

KHL/VHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 7-7-0, 2.19 GAA, .929 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-0, 3.39 GAA, .887% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 48GP, 5G, 23A, 28P, 18PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 21GP, 11G, 8A, 19P, 16PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 34GP, 19G, 18A, 37P, 31PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 25GP, 2G, 8A, 10P, 6PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 32GP, 13G, 13A, 26P, 35PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 26GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 23PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 31GP, 16G, 8A, 24P, 27PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 32GP, 1G, 15A, 16P, 28PIM

