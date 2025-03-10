Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 10, 2025

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EISERMAN RECORDS HAT-TRICK, HITS 20-GOAL MARK

Hats off to Cole Eiserman.

The New York Islanders’ 2024 first-round pick recorded his second hat-trick of the season on Thursday, scoring three goals in Boston University’s 8-2 win over Providence.

Eiserman scored BU’s first, fifth and seventh goals in the rout, completing the trick by going five-hole on a two-on-one rush.

On Saturday, Eiserman netted his 20th goal of the season in BU’s victory at Vermont, opening the scoring for the Terriers and assisting on the sixth goal of the game.

In the process, Eiserman became the fourth BU freshman since 1990 to hit the 20-goal mark, joining Jack Eichel, Clayton Keller and Macklin Cellebrini as the others. Eiserman’s 20 goals lead all NCAA rookies.

After recording five points (4G, 1A) in two games, Eiserman was named one of Hockey East’s Rookies of the Week, along with teammate Cole Hutson.

With Thursday’s win, BU clinched home-ice advantage for the Hockey East quarterfinals, which are slated for Saturday, Mar. 15. The Terriers finished the regular season with a 20-12-2 record – ranked ninth in the nation by USCHO – and a 14-8-2 record in conference play.