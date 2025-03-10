Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 10, 2025

Eiserman records hat-trick and hits 20-goal mark, Ritchie scores for Oshawa and Finley and Schulz eliminated in Big Ten tourney

By Cory Wright
Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EISERMAN RECORDS HAT-TRICK, HITS 20-GOAL MARK

Hats off to Cole Eiserman.

The New York Islanders’ 2024 first-round pick recorded his second hat-trick of the season on Thursday, scoring three goals in Boston University’s 8-2 win over Providence.

Eiserman scored BU’s first, fifth and seventh goals in the rout, completing the trick by going five-hole on a two-on-one rush.

On Saturday, Eiserman netted his 20th goal of the season in BU’s victory at Vermont, opening the scoring for the Terriers and assisting on the sixth goal of the game.

In the process, Eiserman became the fourth BU freshman since 1990 to hit the 20-goal mark, joining Jack Eichel, Clayton Keller and Macklin Cellebrini as the others. Eiserman’s 20 goals lead all NCAA rookies.

After recording five points (4G, 1A) in two games, Eiserman was named one of Hockey East’s Rookies of the Week, along with teammate Cole Hutson.

With Thursday’s win, BU clinched home-ice advantage for the Hockey East quarterfinals, which are slated for Saturday, Mar. 15. The Terriers finished the regular season with a 20-12-2 record – ranked ninth in the nation by USCHO – and a 14-8-2 record in conference play.

RITCHIE SCORES VS SUDBURY

One day after being acquired by the New York Islanders, Calum Ritchie showcased his skills in the Ontario Hockey League, finding the back of the net for the Oshawa Generals in their game against the Sudbury Wolves.

Ritchie scored a power-play goal in the first period, tying the score 2-2, in an eventual 5-3 loss for the Generals.

The goal extended Ritchie’s point streak to three games (1G, 2A), but that streak came to end the next day in a 4-3 shootout win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Ritchie has 15 goals and 53 assists in 43 games for the Generals this season – and has only been held off the scoresheet in nine games.

Ritchie’s 53 assists this season are a season-high.

FINLEY AND SCHULZ ELIMINATED IN BIG TEN QUARTERFINALS

Quinn Finley, Zachary Schulz and the Wisconsin Badgers were eliminated in the Ben Ten Tournament Quarterfinals over the weekend, falling 2-1 in a best-of-three series against Ohio State.

Wisconsin won the first game 4-1 on Friday, powered in part by assists from each of the Islanders prospects, but dropped the next two contests, 3-2 in OT in Game 2 and 3-2 in regulation in Game 3. Finley had a goal and an assist in the losing effort in Game 3 on Sunday.

While a quarterfinal exit was a sour note, it was still a spectacular sophomore season for Finley, who racked up a team-leading 40 points (20G, 20A) in 37 games, putting him in the top-25 of scorers in the NCAA.

Schulz also set career-highs in his second year, finishing with 11 points (2G, 9A), nearly doubling the defenseman’s total from his rookie year (2G, 4A).

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 52GP, 9G, 19A, 28P, 10PIM

Calum Ritchie | Oshawa (OHL) | 43GP, 15G, 53A, 68P, 44PIM

Finland:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP (Liiga) | 36GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 26PIM

Sweden:

Dennis Good Bogg | Ostersunds IK (Allsvenskan) | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Mariestad BoIS (HockeyEttan) | 20GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 25PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 8-1-0, 1.45 GAA, .938 SV%, 3 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 11-6-0, 2.33 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO

KHL/VHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva (KHL) | 7-7-0, 2.19 GAA, .929 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 6-1-0, 3.39 GAA, .887% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 50GP, 5G, 25A, 30P, 18PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 23GP, 12G, 9A, 21P, 16PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 37GP, 20G, 20A, 40P, 31PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 9A, 11P, 10PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 35GP, 13G, 13A, 26P, 35PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 28GP, 2G, 4A, 6P, 25PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 33GP, 20G, 9A, 29P, 27PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 34GP, 1G, 15A, 16P, 28PIM

