Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 22, 2024

Nelson records his first multi-goal game and George extends point streak in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

ProspectReport_1920x1080Jan22
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NELSON’S FIRST CAREER TWO-GOAL GAME 

With a two-goal performance, including the game-winner, Danny Nelson was the hero for Notre Dame in a 6-3 win over Penn State on Saturday.  

The Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) capitalized on the power play to give his team a 4-3 advantage, which eventually held as the game-winner. He sealed the deal with an empty net goal to register his first multi-goal game of his NCAA career.

Nelson has five points (4G, 1A) in four games since he brought home the Gold Medal for Team USA in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. 

The 18-year-old is up to 19 points (7G, 12A) through 22 games of his first NCAA season. 

GEORGE EXTENDS POINT STREAK

Isaiah George has been lighting up the scoresheet for the London Knights, racking up five points (1G, 4A) in creating a three-game point streak. 

The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-round pick (98th overall) recorded his first multi-point game of the season with two assists – including one shorthanded - in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers. George followed up with another multi-point performance in Saturday’s 10-3 in the second half of a back-to-back set. He registered a primary assist on a shorthanded goal in the first period and ripped a shot from the left circle to make it 5-0 over the Rangers.

The 19-year-old defenseman racked up 19 points (5G, 14A) in his third season in the OHL. The first-place Knights are on a heater, winning 14 consecutive games and outscoring opponents 89-27 over that span.

GILL REACHES 100 CAREER GOAL MILESTONE

Justin Gill hit triple digits this week. 

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) netted his 100th and 101st QMJHL career goals over the weekend. Gill buried his milestone goal in an 8-0 win for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar over the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

The 20-year-old center is riding a four-game point streak with 10 points (5G, 5A) and towers the QMJHL standings, leading in points overall (66) and assists (40).

STATS

CHL:  

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 43GP, 5G, 14A, 19P, 44PIM  

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 42GP, 26G, 40A, 66P, 36PIM  

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM  

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 33GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM  

Allsvenskan:  

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 9GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 33GP, 16G, 9A, 25P, 8PIM  

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM  

USHL:  

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 33GP, 0G, 10A, 10P, 48PIM  

NCAA:  

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 24GP, 12G, 11A, 23P, 4PIM  

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 20GP, 8G, 2A, 10P, 8PIM  

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 16GP, 12G, 7A, 19P, 2PIM  

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 22GP, 7G, 12A, 19P, 12PIM  

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 18GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 4PIM

