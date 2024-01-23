Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 22, 2024

The 20-year-old center is riding a four-game point streak with 10 points (5G, 5A) and towers the QMJHL standings, leading in points overall (66) and assists (40).
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 43GP, 5G, 14A, 19P, 44PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 42GP, 26G, 40A, 66P, 36PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 33GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 9GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 33GP, 16G, 9A, 25P, 8PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 33GP, 0G, 10A, 10P, 48PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 24GP, 12G, 11A, 23P, 4PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 20GP, 8G, 2A, 10P, 8PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 16GP, 12G, 7A, 19P, 2PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 22GP, 7G, 12A, 19P, 12PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 18GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 4PIM