Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 22, 2024

Nelson has five points (4G, 1A) in four games since he brought home the Gold Medal for Team USA in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

The 18-year-old is up to 19 points (7G, 12A) through 22 games of his first NCAA season.

GEORGE EXTENDS POINT STREAK

Isaiah George has been lighting up the scoresheet for the London Knights, racking up five points (1G, 4A) in creating a three-game point streak.

The Islanders’ 2022 fourth-round pick (98th overall) recorded his first multi-point game of the season with two assists – including one shorthanded - in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers. George followed up with another multi-point performance in Saturday’s 10-3 in the second half of a back-to-back set. He registered a primary assist on a shorthanded goal in the first period and ripped a shot from the left circle to make it 5-0 over the Rangers.