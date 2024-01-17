Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 16, 2024

Finley completes first career NCAA hat trick, Ljungkrantz adds to team lead and more in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

FINLEY’S FIRST CAREER HATTY

It’s been a special week for Quinn Finley.

In his first game back after bringing home the gold medal for Team USA at the World Juniors, Finley had a memorable night for the Wisconsin Badgers, scoring his first NCAA career hat trick in a 5-0 victory on Friday.

The Islanders’ 2022 third-round pick (78th overall) got the scoring started on Friday at 11:42 of the first period against Lindenwood. Finley extended the lead to 4-0 for Wisconsin early in the second period and completed a hat trick of the season with 36 seconds left in the game.

Finley also took a season-high six shots in Friday’s 5-0 win and registered his first hit. The 19-year-old forward has 10 points (8G, 2A) through 20 games of his first NCAA season. 

LJUNGKRANTZ LIGHTS THE LAMP

Alexander Ljungkrantz added a goal to his team-leading 16 on the season, potting a goal in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Djurgarden in Allsvenskan.

The 21-year-old forward got Almtuna IS on the board, tying the game a one apiece late in the third, but they ended up dropping a 3-2 decision. 

The Islanders’ 2020 third-round pick (90th overall) leads the team with 24 points (16G, 8A) through 31 games. 

JEFFERIES’ THREE-POINT WEEKEND

Alex Jefferies registered three points (2G, 1A) over the weekend for Merrimack. 

Down 4-2 in the third period on Saturday to Massachusetts, the Islanders’ 2020 fourth-round pick (121st overall) scored at the 11:30 mark of the frame to pull Merrimack within one, but they couldn’t complete a comeback and lost 4-3. 

Jefferies extended his goal streak to three games on Saturday with an unassisted tally in the second period to give Merrimack a 3-1 advantage in an eventual 4-1 win. 

The 22-year-old forward is expected to play in his 100th career NCAA game on Friday. 

STATS

CHL:  

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 41GP, 4G, 11A, 15P, 37PIM  

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 39GP, 23G, 35A, 58P, 34PIM  

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM  

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 33GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM  

Allsvenskan:  

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 9GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 31GP, 16G, 8A, 24P, 8PIM  

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM  

USHL:  

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 30GP, 0G, 9A, 9P, 46PIM  

NCAA:  

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 22GP, 10G, 10A, 20P, 4PIM  

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 20GP, 8G, 2A, 10P, 8PIM  

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 16GP, 12G, 7A, 19P, 2PIM  

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 20GP, 4G, 11A, 15P, 12PIM  

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 18GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 4PIM

