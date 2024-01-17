Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 16, 2024

The 21-year-old forward got Almtuna IS on the board, tying the game a one apiece late in the third, but they ended up dropping a 3-2 decision.
The Islanders’ 2020 third-round pick (90th overall) leads the team with 24 points (16G, 8A) through 31 games.
JEFFERIES’ THREE-POINT WEEKEND
Alex Jefferies registered three points (2G, 1A) over the weekend for Merrimack.
Down 4-2 in the third period on Saturday to Massachusetts, the Islanders’ 2020 fourth-round pick (121st overall) scored at the 11:30 mark of the frame to pull Merrimack within one, but they couldn’t complete a comeback and lost 4-3.
Jefferies extended his goal streak to three games on Saturday with an unassisted tally in the second period to give Merrimack a 3-1 advantage in an eventual 4-1 win.
The 22-year-old forward is expected to play in his 100th career NCAA game on Friday.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 41GP, 4G, 11A, 15P, 37PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 39GP, 23G, 35A, 58P, 34PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 33GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 9GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 31GP, 16G, 8A, 24P, 8PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 30GP, 0G, 9A, 9P, 46PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 22GP, 10G, 10A, 20P, 4PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 20GP, 8G, 2A, 10P, 8PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 16GP, 12G, 7A, 19P, 2PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 20GP, 4G, 11A, 15P, 12PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 18GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 4PIM