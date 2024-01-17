Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 16, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

FINLEY’S FIRST CAREER HATTY

It’s been a special week for Quinn Finley.

In his first game back after bringing home the gold medal for Team USA at the World Juniors, Finley had a memorable night for the Wisconsin Badgers, scoring his first NCAA career hat trick in a 5-0 victory on Friday.

The Islanders’ 2022 third-round pick (78th overall) got the scoring started on Friday at 11:42 of the first period against Lindenwood. Finley extended the lead to 4-0 for Wisconsin early in the second period and completed a hat trick of the season with 36 seconds left in the game.