Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 5, 2024

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) extended his streak to seven games, with 10 points (6G, 4A) over that span.

Berg netted the game winner and 15th goal of the season at 13:49 of the second period in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Miami (OH) and went 10-for-17 (58.8%) in the dot.

The 21-year-old center had a pair of assists in Friday’s 5-4 win over Miami, matching a season-high five shots on net.

LJUNGKRANTZ’S TWO-GOAL GAME

Alexander Ljungkrantz helped the Almtuna IS with a pair of goals on Friday night in a 4-3 OT win over the Birch Leaves in Hockey Allsvenskan.

The Islanders’ 2020 third-round pick (90th overall) scored at 19:32 of the second period and lit the lamp again at 13:20 of the third period to force overtime.

The 21-year-old winger owns a team-leading 18 goals on the season through 39 games, which shatters his previous career high of five in his first season (2021-22) with Almtuna.

GILL’S BACK-TO-BACK GAME-WINNERS

Justin Gill continues to show off his offensive prowess for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and doing so in big moments, burying a pair of game-winning goals over the weekend.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) registered his fifth multi-goal game of the season on Friday in a 6-1 win over the Quebec Remparts. Gill scored the game-winner at the 19:04 mark of the first period and followed up with his second goal of the game on the power play at 15:42 of the second period.