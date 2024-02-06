Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 5, 2024

Berg’s career-long point streak reaches seven games, while Ljungkrantz and Gill each have two-goal games in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
By Rachel Luscher

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects: 

BERG EXTENDS POINT STREAK TO SEVEN

Cameron Berg’s career-long point streak with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks rolls on.

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) extended his streak to seven games, with 10 points (6G, 4A) over that span. 

Berg netted the game winner and 15th goal of the season at 13:49 of the second period in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Miami (OH) and went 10-for-17 (58.8%) in the dot. 

The 21-year-old center had a pair of assists in Friday’s 5-4 win over Miami, matching a season-high five shots on net. 

LJUNGKRANTZ’S TWO-GOAL GAME

Alexander Ljungkrantz helped the Almtuna IS with a pair of goals on Friday night in a 4-3 OT win over the Birch Leaves in Hockey Allsvenskan. 

The Islanders’ 2020 third-round pick (90th overall) scored at 19:32 of the second period and lit the lamp again at 13:20 of the third period to force overtime. 

The 21-year-old winger owns a team-leading 18 goals on the season through 39 games, which shatters his previous  career high of five in his first season (2021-22) with Almtuna. 

GILL’S BACK-TO-BACK GAME-WINNERS

Justin Gill continues to show off his offensive prowess for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and doing so in big moments, burying a pair of game-winning goals over the weekend. 

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) registered his fifth multi-goal game of the season on Friday in a 6-1 win over the Quebec Remparts. Gill scored the game-winner at the 19:04 mark of the first period and followed up with his second goal of the game on the power play at 15:42 of the second period.

The 20-year-old center was the hero in Saturday’s 2-1 OT win over Quebec, as he rifled the game-winner 3:37 into overtime. With the win, the Drakkar became the first CHL team to reach 40 wins this season. 

Gill became the third player in the CHL to reach 70 points. He ranks third in the league in points with 29 goals and 41 assists on the season. 

STATS

CHL:  

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 49GP, 5G, 18A, 23P, 46PIM  

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 47GP, 29G, 41A, 70P, 44PIM  

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM  

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 42GP, 0G, 6A, 6P, 8PIM  

Allsvenskan:  

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 39GP, 18G, 11A, 29P, 8PIM  

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM  

USHL:  

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 38GP, 0G, 11A, 11P, 50PIM  

NCAA:  

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 28GP, 15G, 14A, 29P, 6PIM  

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 24GP, 9G, 5A, 14P, 10PIM  

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 16GP, 12G, 7A, 19P, 2PIM  

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 24GP, 7G, 12A, 19P, 28PIM  

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 22GP, 2G, 3A, 4P, 4PIM

