Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 5, 2024

The 20-year-old center was the hero in Saturday’s 2-1 OT win over Quebec, as he rifled the game-winner 3:37 into overtime. With the win, the Drakkar became the first CHL team to reach 40 wins this season.
Gill became the third player in the CHL to reach 70 points. He ranks third in the league in points with 29 goals and 41 assists on the season.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 49GP, 5G, 18A, 23P, 46PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 47GP, 29G, 41A, 70P, 44PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 42GP, 0G, 6A, 6P, 8PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 39GP, 18G, 11A, 29P, 8PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 38GP, 0G, 11A, 11P, 50PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 28GP, 15G, 14A, 29P, 6PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 24GP, 9G, 5A, 14P, 10PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 16GP, 12G, 7A, 19P, 2PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 24GP, 7G, 12A, 19P, 28PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 22GP, 2G, 3A, 4P, 4PIM