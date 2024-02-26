Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 26, 2024

The Islanders’ 2023 fourth-round pick (209th overall) had an assist in 10 games with AIK this season, while he was loaned to HockeyEttan for parts of the year, where he played 17 combined games and picked up a point (1A) through 11 games.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 57GP, 5G, 23A, 28P, 54PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 54GP, 35G, 46A, 81P, 54PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 16GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 50GP, 0G, 8A, 8P, 8PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Östersunds IK | 4GP 0G, 1A, 1P | 6PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 44GP, 20G, 12A, 32P, 8PIM
SHL:
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Färjestad BK | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 45GP, 0G, 13A, 13P, 66PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 32GP, 18G, 15A, 33P, 6PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 30GP, 9G, 6A, 15P, 14PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 20GP, 13G, 9A, 22P, 2PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 30GP, 9G, 14A, 23P, 32PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 6PIM