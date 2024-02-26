Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 26, 2024

Berg scored a pair of goals for the fourth time in his career and third time this season, while his 13 goals in conference action leads the team. The 21-year-old center recorded five shots in the victory and went 10-for-15 in the dot.

Berg continues to produce a point-per-game, with 33 points (18G, 15A) through 32 outings in his third NCAA season. He matched a career-high 15 assists, set in the 2021-22 season when he played with Nebraska-Omaha.

GILL TAKES SECOND PLACE IN SCORING IN THE QMJHL

Justin Gill continues to produce for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, extending his point streak to four games (4G, 3A) while capturing second place in the league with 81 points.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) has been hot all season, leading his team in assists (46), points (81) and power-play goals (10) but he continues to climb the league standings.

Gill hit a personal milestone in his fifth season in the QMJHL. A three-point performance (1G, 2A) in a 5-1 win over Victoriaville lifted Gill to 250 career points on Thursday.