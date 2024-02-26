Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 26, 2024

Berg records three-point game, while Gill climbs to second in QMJHL scoring and more in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

ProspectReport_1920x1080_Feb26
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

BERG’S THREE-POINT NIGHT

Cameron Berg had himself a night on Friday, recording his first three-point (2G, 1A) performance of the season in a 6-0 win over Minnesota Duluth. 

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) scored a pair of goals for North Dakota. He netted his team’s fourth unanswered goal on the power play at 7:56 of the second period and buried his second goal of the night 5:33 later to make it 5-0. Berg recorded an assist on the game-winner, which was scored 1:05 into the contest.

Berg scored a pair of goals for the fourth time in his career and third time this season, while his 13 goals in conference action leads the team.  The 21-year-old center recorded five shots in the victory and went 10-for-15 in the dot. 

Berg continues to produce a point-per-game, with 33 points (18G, 15A) through 32 outings in his third NCAA season. He matched a career-high 15 assists, set in the 2021-22 season when he played with Nebraska-Omaha.

GILL TAKES SECOND PLACE IN SCORING IN THE QMJHL

Justin Gill continues to produce for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, extending his point streak to four games (4G, 3A) while capturing second place in the league with 81 points. 

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) has been hot all season, leading his team in assists (46), points (81) and power-play goals (10) but he continues to climb the league standings. 

Gill hit a personal milestone in his fifth season in the QMJHL. A three-point performance (1G, 2A) in a 5-1 win over Victoriaville lifted Gill to 250 career points on Thursday.

Gill has the ability to come up big for his team in crucial moments, contributing two goals in an explosive four-goal third period in Friday’s 6-3 win over Rimouski Océanic in a successful comeback bid for the Drakkar. 

GOOD BOGG JOINS OIK 

Dennis Good Bogg signed a two-year deal with the Östersunds IK, including this year and the 2024-25 season, remaining in Allsvenskan.

The 19-year-old defenseman played four games and registered an assist with his new club.

The Islanders’ 2023 fourth-round pick (209th overall) had an assist in 10 games with AIK this season, while he was loaned to HockeyEttan for parts of the year, where he played 17 combined games and picked up a point (1A) through 11 games. 

STATS

CHL:  

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 57GP, 5G, 23A, 28P, 54PIM  

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 54GP, 35G, 46A, 81P, 54PIM  

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM  

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 16GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM  

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 50GP, 0G, 8A, 8P, 8PIM  

Allsvenskan:  

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Dennis Good Bogg | Östersunds IK | 4GP 0G, 1A, 1P | 6PIM

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 44GP, 20G, 12A, 32P, 8PIM  

SHL:

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Färjestad BK | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 4PIM  

USHL:  

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 45GP, 0G, 13A, 13P, 66PIM  

NCAA:  

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 32GP, 18G, 15A, 33P, 6PIM  

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 30GP, 9G, 6A, 15P, 14PIM  

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 20GP, 13G, 9A, 22P, 2PIM  

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 30GP, 9G, 14A, 23P, 32PIM  

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 6PIM

News Feed

Islanders UK Supporters Club Takes Over UBS Arena

Game Preview: Islanders at Stars

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Feb. 25

The Skinny: Lightning 4, Islanders 2

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Lightning 4-2

Game Preview: Islanders vs Lightning 

Isles Day to Day: Bolduc and Fasching Loaned to Bridgeport for Conditioning Stint

The Skinny: Blues 4, Islanders 0

3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out By Blues 4-0

MacLean Excited for Second Stint with Isles

Game Preview: Islanders at Blues

Isles Day to Day: Fasching Placed on LTIR

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 21

The Skinny: Isles 5, Penguins 4 OT

3 Takeaways: Islanders Best Penguins 5-4 in OT 

The Bridgeport Report: Feb. 20, 2024

Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 19, 2024