Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 19, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

NELSON’S THREE-POINT NIGHT

Danny Nelson had an impressive showing on Friday with three points (1G, 2A) for Notre Dame in a 6-1 win against Minnesota.

The Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) registered a helper on Notre Dame’s opening tally to make it 1-0, while his shot from the point was deflected in for a goal to make it 2-0.

Up 4-1 late in the middle frame, Nelson capped off a three-point performance with a goal to take a commanding four-goal lead for his team. He tied for a team-best four shots on goal.