Islanders Prospect Report: Feb. 19, 2024

Nelson records a three-point night, Ljungkrantz scores 20th goal of the season and more in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

ProspectReport_1920x1080_Feb_19
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. 

NELSON’S THREE-POINT NIGHT 

Danny Nelson had an impressive showing on Friday with three points (1G, 2A) for Notre Dame in a 6-1 win against Minnesota.

The Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall) registered a helper on Notre Dame’s opening tally to make it 1-0, while his shot from the point was deflected in for a goal to make it 2-0. 

Up 4-1 late in the middle frame, Nelson capped off a three-point performance with a goal to take a commanding four-goal lead for his team. He tied for a team-best four shots on goal.

The 18-year-old center has 22 points (8G, 14A) through 28 games in his first NCAA season. 

In addition to his offensive production this season, Nelson has also been reliable in the dot for Notre Dame. He ranks first among all NCAA rookies and eighth among all centers with a 59.4% in faceoffs (332-for-559) this season. 

BERG LIGHTS THE LAMP ON THE POWER PLAY

Cameron Berg registered his 30th point in his 30th game for North Dakota in a 6-2 loss to Colorado. 

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick produced in a 6-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday. Tied at one apiece, Berg took advantage of Colorado’s five-minute major and converted on the power play to take a 2-1 advantage. His power-play goal tied for the team lead (7) on the season.

North Dakota surrendered five unanswered goals ultimately fell 6-2 in their second consecutive loss. Berg took five shots in the loss, matching a season-high. 

The 21-year-old center is having a career year in his third NCAA season with 30 points (16G, 14A), surpassing last season’s previous career-best 24 points. 

LJUNGKRANTZ RECALLED 

Alexander Ljungkrantz netted his team-leading 20th goal of the for Almtuna IS before he was recalled by the Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League.

The Islanders’ 2020 third-round pick was with Almtuna IS on loan this season. He had an impressive 44-game run to earn himself an opportunity in the SHL, which is the top tier of hockey in Sweden. 

In addition to being the team’s top scorer with 32 points and 20 goals, Ljungkrantz led Almtuna IS in the categories of game-winners (6), power play goals (7) and shots (112).

The 21-year-old winger played in his first three games with Färjestad BK and has yet to record his first SHL point.

STATS

CHL:  

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 54GP, 5G, 22A, 27P, 52PIM  

Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 51GP, 31G, 44A, 75P, 50PIM  

Liiga: 

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM  

Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 15GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 47GP, 0G, 8A, 8P, 8PIM  

Allsvenskan:  

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM  

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 44GP, 20G, 12A, 32P, 8PIM  

SHL:

Alexander Ljungkrantz | Färjestad BK | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM  

USHL:  

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 43GP, 0G, 12A, 12P, 50PIM  

NCAA:  

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 30GP, 16G, 14A, 30P, 6PIM  

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 28GP, 9G, 5A, 14P, 12PIM  

Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 20GP, 13G, 9A, 22P, 2PIM  

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 28GP, 8G, 14A, 22P, 32PIM  

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 26GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 4PIM

