Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 4, 2023

The Islanders 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) continued his offensive streak by opening the scoring on Saturday and recording a helper on the goal that put North Dakota ahead 2-1, but Denver scored to force overtime and came out on top in the extra frame to win 3-2.
The 21-year-old center is now playing at a point-per-game pace, with 16 points (7G, 9A) in 16 games this season. His 16 points ranks second on the team.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 26GP, 3G, 5A, 8P, 15PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 27GP, 15G, 29A, 44P, 28PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 15GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 21GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 3GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 20GP, 14G, 3A, 17P, 4PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 10GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 2PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 21GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 28PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 16GP, 7G, 9A, 16P, 2PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 16GP, 4G, 2A, 6P, 4PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 10GP, 8G, 6A, 14P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 16GP, 3G, 11A, 14P, 12PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 10GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 2PIM