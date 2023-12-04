Islanders Prospect Report: Dec. 4, 2023

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

JEFFERIES NAMED PLAYER OF THE MONTH

Alex Jefferies was named the Hockey East Player of the Month for the second time of his career on Thursday, garnering conference recognition for a solid performance throughout the month of November.