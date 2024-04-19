The National Hockey League announced the schedule for the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The New York Islanders seven-game Eastern Conference First-Round series against the Carolina Hurricanes will begin with Game 1 on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC. The Islanders will host Games 3 and 4 at UBS Arena on Thursday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. (Game 3) and Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. (Game 4). If necessary, home Game 6 is set for Thursday, May 2 (time to be determined).
Islanders Hurricanes First Round Schedule Announced
Single Game Tickets On-Sale Saturday, April 20th
Game
Date
Time (EST)
Venue
Game 1
Sat. April 20
5 p.m.
PNC Arena
Game 2
Mon. April 22
7:30 p.m.
PNC Arena
Game 3
Thurs. April 25
7:30 p.m.
UBS Arena
Game 4
Sat. April 27
2 p.m.
UBS Arena
Game 5*
Tues. April 30
TBD
PNC Arena
Game 6*
Thurs. May 2
TBD
UBS Arena
Game 7*
Sat. May 4
TBD
PNC Arena
Single-game tickets for Round 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes will go on sale to the public on Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster.
Tickets for round one home games at UBS Arena can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per transaction for each game.
Prior to the public on-sale, fans can get exclusive presale access on April 19 by signing up HERE.
To learn how to gain access to preferred playoff pricing, FILL OUT THIS FORM.