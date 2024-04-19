Islanders Hurricanes First Round Schedule Announced

Single-game tickets for Round 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Carolina Hurricanes will go on sale to the public on Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for round one home games at UBS Arena can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per transaction for each game.

Prior to the public on-sale, fans can get exclusive presale access on April 19 by signing up HERE.

To learn how to gain access to preferred playoff pricing, FILL OUT THIS FORM.