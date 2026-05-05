Islanders Hockey Fights Cancer Stories of Strength: Cameron Stearns

Cameron Stearns battled cancer and leaned on the Islanders for support, encouragement and strength

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By Luca Dallasta

Each month, the New York Islanders and Northwell Health are spotlighting two strong and inspiring children battling cancer in continuous support of pediatric cancer patients all season long.

Playing multiple sports, riding bikes around the neighborhood and hanging out with friends were Cameron Stearns’ favorite activities as a typical 12-year-old boy,  according to his father, Mark Stearns.

Normalcy wasn’t the case for Cameron’s day-to-day life between February 2025 and January 2026. A growing lump on his inner thigh was removed and diagnosed as Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the early months of 2025. Even with a 50-50 chance of remission, it unfortunately returned, meaning another surgery followed by three rounds of chemotherapy for Cameron.

“It’s devastating and very emotional,” Mark said. “But his hematologist-oncologist is wonderful. She assured us that everything was going to be okay [and] it’s a very curable kind of cancer. We just had to go through the motions.”

Though the Stearns were directed to not be alarmed, as parents there is little you can do but worry when you see your child in a dangerous situation. However, the cancer returning was only a setback to Cameron’s comeback.

Cameron, a life-long Islanders fan, finished his first round of chemotherapy just in time for the Isles’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Northwell, when the Isles played the Louis Blues in November 2025.

“It was great timing because that game really uplifted his spirits,” Mark said. “[Cameron] was treated like a rockstar by the Islanders organization. He got to meet and walk through the tunnel with Kyle Palmieri and connected with an older boy that had a story and went through something similar.”

The Islanders were a huge support, but were far from the only ones. Sports had always been a source of strength for Cameron to reach into, and his teams stepped up to the challenge, even when he couldn’t compete in games.

“Being out of sports and having those connections with his friends and teammates was difficult,” Mark said. “But they all supported him with messages and gift baskets. His basketball team and soccer team made wristbands with his number on it. They were all very supportive, as was the whole community.”

The entire Stearns family rallied together, leaning on one another and their faith, as Cameron stayed strong and resilient. He completed his final round of chemotherapy in January of this year.

“He went through two surgeries and three rounds of chemo, and that’s got to be so difficult,” Mark said. “I was just so impressed with how he handled everything because I don’t think some adults would have even handled it as well as he did.”

Cameron is now beginning to get back to the normal, freedom fulfilled life that every 12-year-old deserves to experience.

“He’s returning to a regular 12-year-old boy and getting back to some normalcy,” Mark said. “That’s the best part, to see him getting back into sports, hanging out with his friends again and returning to school.”

Athletic, humble and determined. These are all ways to describe Cameron. Above all, though, he is an inspiration.

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