The New York Islanders Stadium Series jerseys dropped on Friday and the Isles themselves are looking forward to picking theirs up.

“I love it,” Mathew Barzal said. “It looks old school. It looks outdoorsy. And I think we're going to look great over at MetLife there in those things. I was pumped to see them. I thought they looked awesome.”

Fans can pre-order their jerseys and shop the full Stadium Series collection now at IslesLab.com. The jerseys will hit team stores on Feb. 8.