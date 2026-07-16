Islanders Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Islanders to play 84 games in 2026-27 season, tickets to home games on sale on July 24

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By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The National Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2026-27 regular season.

Tickets to home games at UBS Arena will go on sale to the public on July 24 at 12 p.m. and will be available through Ticketmaster.com. Fans can sign up for the priority presale here.

For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit newyorkislanders.com/groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.islanderssuites.com/.

To secure the best pricing to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena all season long and to enjoy exclusive benefits like priority access to 2027 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend at UBS Arena, Meet the Team, and the State of Hockey Forum with Isles Management, visit newyorkislanders.com/member or call 888-694-7537.

Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin Become New York Islanders Interns

2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Date
Time (EST)
Opponent
Venue
Wed, Sep. 30
7:30PM
at TOR
Away
Sat, Oct. 3
7:30PM
vs NJD
Home
Tue, Oct. 6
7:00PM
at NYR
Away
Thu, Oct. 8
7:30PM
vs CHI
Home
Sat, Oct. 10
7:30PM
vs TBL
Home
Tue, Oct. 13
7:45PM
vs VAN
Home
Thu, Oct. 15
7:00PM
at OTT
Away
Sat, Oct. 17
7:00PM
at TOR
Away
Tue, Oct. 20
7:00PM
vs ANA
Home
Thu, Oct. 22
7:30PM
vs LAK
Home
Sun, Oct. 25
6:00PM
at DAL
Away
Tue, Oct. 27
8:00PM
at NSH
Away
Thu, Oct. 29
8:00PM
at MIN
Away
Sat, Oct. 31
3:30PM
vs EDM
Home
Thu, Nov. 5
7:00PM
vs CAR
Home
Sat, Nov. 7
7:00PM
vs NJD
Home
Mon, Nov. 9
10:00PM
at SJS
Away
Thu, Nov. 12
10:00PM
at LAK
Away
Sat, Nov. 14
10:00PM
at ANA
Away
Tue, Nov. 17
7:00PM
vs CBJ
Home
Thu, Nov. 19
8:00PM
at WPG
Away
Sat, Nov. 21
7:00PM
at DET
Away
Mon, Nov. 23
7:30PM
vs TOR
Home
Wed, Nov. 25
7:00PM
vs STL
Home
Fri, Nov. 27
7:30PM
vs WPG
Home
Sat, Nov. 28
7:30PM
at PHI
Away
Tue, Dec. 1
7:00PM
vs FLA
Home
Thu, Dec. 3
7:00PM
at PHI
Away
Fri, Dec. 4
7:00PM
vs SJS
Home
Mon, Dec. 7
1:00PM
vs COL
Home
Thu, Dec. 10
7:00PM
vs CGY
Home
Fri, Dec. 11
7:00PM
at CAR
Away
Tue, Dec. 15
9:00PM
at UTA
Away
Wed, Dec. 16
9:00PM
at COL
Away
Fri, Dec. 18
10:00PM
at VGK
Away
Sun, Dec. 20
7:00PM
vs NYR
Home
Tue, Dec. 22
7:00PM
vs BOS
Home
Sat, Dec. 26
7:00PM
at BOS
Away
Sun, Dec. 27
7:00PM
vs OTT
Home
Wed, Dec. 30
4:00PM
vs WSH
Home
Sat, Jan. 2
10:00PM
at SEA
Away
Tue, Jan. 5
9:00PM
at VAN
Away
Thu, Jan. 7
8:00PM
at CGY
Away
Sat, Jan. 9
3:30PM
at EDM
Away
Wed, Jan. 13
7:30PM
vs PIT
Home
Fri, Jan. 15
7:00PM
vs DAL
Home
Sat, Jan. 16
7:00PM
at NJD
Away
Mon, Jan. 18
3:00PM
vs NSH
Home
Wed, Jan. 20
7:00PM
vs BUF
Home
Fri, Jan. 22
7:00PM
at WSH
Away
Sat, Jan. 23
7:30PM
vs SEA
Home
Tue, Jan. 26
7:00PM
at PIT
Away
Thu, Jan. 28
7:00PM
at CAR
Away
Sat, Jan. 30
7:00PM
at TBL
Away
Mon, Feb. 1
1:00PM
at FLA
Away
Wed, Feb. 3
7:00PM
at BUF
Away
Fri, Feb. 12
7:00PM
at NYR
Away
Sat, Feb. 13
7:00PM
vs MIN
Home
Mon, Feb. 15
3:00PM
vs UTA
Home
Thu, Feb. 18
7:00PM
vs NYR
Home
Sat, Feb. 20
7:00PM
at MTL
Away
Mon, Feb. 22
7:00PM
at CBJ
Away
Tue, Feb. 23
8:00PM
at CHI
Away
Fri, Feb. 26
7:00PM
vs PHI
Home
Sat, Feb. 27
7:00PM
at CBJ
Away
Mon, Mar. 1
7:00PM
vs WSH
Home
Thu, Mar. 4
7:00PM
vs VGK
Home
Sun, Mar. 7
1:00PM
vs PIT
Home
Tue, Mar. 9
7:00PM
vs MTL
Home
Fri, Mar. 12
7:00PM
at FLA
Away
Sat, Mar. 13
7:00PM
at TBL
Away
Mon, Mar. 15
7:00PM
at BOS
Away
Wed, Mar. 17
7:00PM
at WSH
Away
Sat, Mar. 20
3:00PM
vs PHI
Home
Sun, Mar. 21
3:00PM
vs BUF
Home
Thu, Mar. 25
8:00PM
at STL
Away
Sat, Mar. 27
7:30PM
vs DET
Home
Tue, Mar. 30
7:00PM
vs CAR
Home
Thu, Apr. 1
7:00PM
at PIT
Away
Fri, Apr. 2
7:00PM
vs OTT
Home
Sun, Apr. 4
7:30PM
vs MTL
Home
Tue, Apr. 6
7:30PM
vs DET
Home
Thu, Apr. 8
7:00PM
at NJD
Away
Sat, Apr. 10
5:00PM
vs CBJ
Home

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