Islanders Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

The National Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2026-27 regular season.

Tickets to home games at UBS Arena will go on sale to the public on July 24 at 12 p.m. and will be available through Ticketmaster.com. Fans can sign up for the priority presale here.

For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit newyorkislanders.com/groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.islanderssuites.com/.

To secure the best pricing to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena all season long and to enjoy exclusive benefits like priority access to 2027 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend at UBS Arena, Meet the Team, and the State of Hockey Forum with Isles Management, visit newyorkislanders.com/member or call 888-694-7537.