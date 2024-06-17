Islanders and Stop & Shop Employees Pack Meals at Island Harvest

The 214 home ice assists registered by the New York Islanders on the ice this season translated to about 21,300 meals in the community and a step toward fighting food insecurity on Long Island.

The Stop & Shop donated $10,700 to Island Harvest in partnership with the Islanders via the Community Assist Program on Monday. In addition to the funding, staffers from both the Islanders and Stop & Shop teamed up along with former Islanders defenseman Eric Cairns and Sparky the Dragon to help package boxes of food for senior citizens in need. The volunteers packed each box with 35 non-perishable food items.

“The facility at Island Harvest does such good work in the community and food is such an important part of life,” said Cairns. “Packing this food and getting it out to the people who need a bump is so important, it’s a great process to be a part of.”

The effort and the funds will go a long way. President and CEO of Island Harvest Randi Shubin Dresner explained that the $10,700 donated will help support about 21,300 meals at the local level.

“Two incredible organizations that really believe in supporting the community are helping us in our mission to end food hunger on Long Island,” said Shubin Dresner. “People are struggling to put food on the table for themselves and their families. In too many situations, moms and dads are giving up meals so that their kids can eat.”