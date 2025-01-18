Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks

ISLES NOTES

- Simon Holmstrom participated in practice on Friday, shedding the orange non-contact jersey after joining the team for the first time on Thursday.

"We'll see how he feels tomorrow, but there's a chance he'll play," Roy said after Friday's practice. "He's an important player on our team, no doubt about it. He plays PK, power play and he's been playing well since the start of the season. It's nice to think about [the possibility] of him being back tomorrow."

The 23-year-old has 22 points (9G, 13A) in 37 games this season.

- Marcus Hogberg as the expected starter for Saturday's contest against the Sharks. Hogberg, 30, is 1-2-0 this season. The Swedish goaltender has a .953 SV% and a 1.41 GAA through three starts and two relief appearances.

"The plan is to go with [Hogberg] tomorrow, he deserves it," Roy said on Friday. "He's been playing really well for us."

- The Islanders produced two power-play goals and snapped a 14-game drought where they went 0-for-25, though their power play allowed a shorthanded goal.

- The Islanders went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill to improve to a perfect 9-for-9 in their last five games, though the Flyers scored three seconds after a Dennis Cholowski penalty expired and he had yet to rejoin the play.

- Lee netted his 20th goal of the season on Thursday, becoming one of 23 players in the NHL to reach that mark at this point of the season. Lee has hit the 20-goal mark nine times in his career and for the fourth consecutive season. Lee has nine points (7G, 2A) in his last nine games.

- Max Tysplakov received a three-game suspension for a hit on Flyers forward Ryan Poehling. The Russian winger was not assessed a penalty after review during the game, but NHL Department of Player Safety reviewed the hit on Friday and determined that it was an illegal check to the head.

- Marc Gatcomb skated with the Islanders for practice on Friday, back with the club after the 25-year-old made his NHL debut on Tuesday night. In light of Tsyplakov’s three-game suspension, Gatcomb could draw into the lineup if Holmstrom is unable to go.