Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (17-20-7) VS SAN JOSE SHARKS (14-27-6)
7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS
WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
HOW OPTIMUM SUBSCRIBERS CAN WATCH THE ISLES
The New York Islanders are looking to jump back into the win column as they host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night, in the third game of a season-long, seven-game homestand.
The Islanders dropped their second straight contest in a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Bo Horvat and Anders Lee supported the Isles with two power-play goals and Mathew Barzal scored his second goal in the last three games, but Philly overpowered the Islanders with goals from Sean Couturier (1G,1A), Garnet Hathaway, Morgan Frost, Cam York (GWG) and Noah Cates (ENG).
“Mistakes are going to happen, but collectively as a group, we need to do a better job of not multiplying those mistakes,” Noah Dobson said. “Once one mistake happens, we need to do a better job of cleaning it up together, that's important. I think we can learn from that game.”
The Sharks are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night in Ohio, where Tyler Toffoli scored the lone goal for San Jose. Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves on 33 shots in the loss.
SEASON SERIES
Saturday marks the first meeting between the two teams and the season series will conclude on March 8 in San Jose. The Islanders went 1-0-1 against the Sharks last season.