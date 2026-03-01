Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-21-5) VS FLORIDA PANTHERS (30-26-3)

6:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH/STREAM: ESPN

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are looking to extend their win streak to five games when they host the Florida Panthers at UBS Arena in their first home game since the Olympic break.

The Islanders have rallied back from 2-0 deficits to 4-3 OT wins in each of their last two games, including Saturday’s win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Anders Lee, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Scott Mayfield potted three straight goals in the second period, and Simon Holmstrom was the overtime hero. Ilya Sorokin denied 27 of the 30 shots.

The Islanders sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 73 points and tied with the second place Pittsburgh Penguins (73 points), though the Pens have two games in-hand.