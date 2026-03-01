Game Preview: Islanders vs Panthers

PANTHERS NOTES
The Panthers enter Sunday’s contest off a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres. Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett netted goals in the loss.
This is the first game on a crucial four-game road trip for Florida, as they are in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Panthers (63 points) are eight points back of the Boston Bruins (71 points) for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Tkachuk was an alternate captain for the United States of America in their gold medal journey at the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026. The American forward finished with six points (6A) in Milan.
Tkachuk has 10 points (5G, 5A) in 12 games, including goals in back-to-back games for the Panthers this season. He missed the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign with a lower-body injury.
Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with 56 points this season and is tied with Brad Marchand for the team lead with 27 goals.
Anton Lundell was kept off the scoresheet against Buffalo on Friday night, but has six points (1G, 5A) in four games this month. Lundell ranks fifth on Florida with 42 points (16G, 26A) this season.
Uvis Balinskis (day-to-day) exited Friday’s contest and didn’t return. Balinskis has 63 hits, 37 blocked shots and is tied for third on the Panthers with 22 takeaways this season.
Seth Jones (upper-body, LTIR) hasn’t suited up for Florida since their Jan. 2 loss to the New York Rangers. The former Columbus Blue Jacket leads Panthers defensemen with 24 points (6G, 18A) and ranks fourth on the team with 47 blocked shots this season.
Florida is one of the most physical teams in the NHL and has thrown the second most hits (1,467) through 59 games in season. The only team with more is the New York Rangers (1,523).
The Panthers own the seventh best penalty kill (82.1%) in the NHL this year. Their penalty kill drops to 12th (75.0%) in February.