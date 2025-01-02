Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (14-17-7) VS TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (23-13-2)
7:30 PM | UBS ARENA
WATCH: ESPN+ | HULU
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The calendar flipped to 2025 and the New York Islanders are set to host the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Thursday night.
The first matchup of 2025 will complete a home-and-home series with the Maple Leafs after the Islanders fell 3-1 in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon. JG Pageau scored the lone goal for the Islanders, but after David Kampf and Steven Lorentz scored for Toronto, John Tavares buried an empty net goal on the power play for the Leafs. Ilya Sorokin turned aside 22 of 24 shots, while Joseph Woll posted a 30-save effort.
The Isles are turning their attention to get revenge against Toronto after Tuesday ended their streak of five consecutive games won against the Leafs.
“It’s a new year and we’ve been talking about getting on a roll and playing some solid hockey,” Brock Nelson said postgame on Tuesday. “We need to get a stretch of wins to get ourselves back, to be more in the mix.”
SEASON SERIES
After the Isles dropped Tuesday’s contest, the Islanders and Maple Leafs are deadlocked in the season series 1-1-0. New York defeated Toronto 6-3 on Dec. 21 in one of its best games of the season.