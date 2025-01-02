Game Preview: Islanders vs Maple Leafs

ISLES NOTES

- Within the final minute of Tuesday’s contest, Head Coach Patrick Roy made a rare decision in pulling Sorokin before a faceoff in the Islanders’ zone on the penalty kill. The Islanders’ stellar faceoff percentage this season (55.4%, 1st in the NHL) factored into Roy’s decision. He put his best faceoff man in JG Pageau in the dot, who leads the Isles with a 59.5 FOW%, but it did not pay off for the Islanders.

“If they win the draw, we don’t touch the puck and it’s game over,” Roy explained. “But if we win the draw, we could ice the puck and play five-on-five in their zone. So, I had 40 seconds left in the game and that was the best chance to create some offense.”

- The Islanders have been struggling on the penalty kill all season but are taking strides to improve, as Roy was pleased by his team’s overall structure and pressure on Tuesday. Though they went three-for-four shorthanded in the contest, but their only blemish was Tavares’ power-play empty net goal, which had the extenuating circumstance of the empty net.

“It was outstanding,” Roy said. “Guys recognized the danger, we did a good job in that regard, protecting the middle and the net-front area and when we kept them on the outside, Ilya made some good saves. I love the urgency we had on our penalty killing, it’s a step in the right direction in my opinion. We had some good meetings yesterday about it and we know that we need to be better on the penalty kill.”

- Pageau has three goals in his last five games and has 19 points (9G, 10A) on the season, which ranks seventh on the team in scoring.

- Ilya Sorokin is the expected starter for the Islanders on Thursday. Sorokin has started in 13 of the last 14 games for the Islanders, with a record of 6-6-1 over that span along with a .884 SV%, a 3.00 GAA and one shutout.

- The Islanders allowed the game’s opening goal for the 11th time in the last 13 games on Tuesday.

- The Islanders are 0-for-17 on the man advantage in their last nine games and their power play ranks 32nd in the league (11.3%).

- Noah Dobson notched his 166th career assist on Tuesday, tying Jeff Norton for seventh place among Isles defensemen, and one behind of tying Jean Potvin for sixth place on the all-time list.