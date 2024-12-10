Game Preview: Islanders vs Kings

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (11-11-7) VS LOS ANGELES KINGS (16-8-3)

The New York Islanders are on the hunt for their third consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders have won two straight in a complete weekend sweep of a back-to-back set, which concluded with a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday. Anders Lee (PPG), Kyle MacLean, Kyle Palmieri (PPG) and Bo Horvat (EN) led the way offensively for the Islanders in a game where the Isles were outshot 31-13. Sorokin was stellar in his fifth consecutive start and played in both games of the back-to-back set, making 57 saves on 62 shots in both games combined.

“Impressive, but not surprising,” Dobson said of Sorokin’s solid performances over the weekend. “We’re fortunate to have the goaltending we do. He made some crazy saves tonight just to keep us in the game.

The Kings are red-hot, as their season-long win streak was extended to five games with a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Adrian Kempe and Alex Laferriere (PPG) scored, while Trevor Moore added two empty net goals in the win and Darcy Kuemper made 22 saves.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles went 1-1-0 in the season series with the Kings last year, including a game on Dec. 9 at UBS Arena where they rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 in overtime. The wins have favored the home team in recent years, as the Isles are 6-2-0 in their last eight home games but are 1-7-0 on the road.