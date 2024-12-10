Game Preview: Islanders vs Kings

The Islanders open a two-game homestand with a matchup against the Kings (7:30 p.m., MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (11-11-7) VS LOS ANGELES KINGS (16-8-3)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are on the hunt for their third consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders have won two straight in a complete weekend sweep of a back-to-back set, which concluded with a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday. Anders Lee (PPG), Kyle MacLean, Kyle Palmieri (PPG) and Bo Horvat (EN) led the way offensively for the Islanders in a game where the Isles were outshot 31-13. Sorokin was stellar in his fifth consecutive start and played in both games of the back-to-back set, making 57 saves on 62 shots in both games combined.

“Impressive, but not surprising,” Dobson said of Sorokin’s solid performances over the weekend. “We’re fortunate to have the goaltending we do. He made some crazy saves tonight just to keep us in the game.

The Kings are red-hot, as their season-long win streak was extended to five games with a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Adrian Kempe and Alex Laferriere (PPG) scored, while Trevor Moore added two empty net goals in the win and Darcy Kuemper made 22 saves.

SEASON SERIES

The Isles went 1-1-0 in the season series with the Kings last year, including a game on Dec. 9 at UBS Arena where they rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 in overtime. The wins have favored the home team in recent years, as the Isles are 6-2-0 in their last eight home games but are 1-7-0 on the road.

2425_TaleOfTheTape_Home_1920x1080

ISLES NOTES

- The Islanders locked down the win in the third period, as Roy said his team stayed focused and “in the moment” in the final 20 minutes of Sunday’s win. It marked the fifth time all season the Isles did not allow a third period goal.

- Kyle Palmieri ended a six-game goalless drought with his second power-play goal of the season on Sunday. With a two-point game (1G, 1A), Palmieri earned his 500th and 501st career point.

- With his 12th goal of the year, Captain Anders Lee tied John Tavares for eighth in goals on the franchise list (272).

- The Isles had a solid night on special teams, going 2-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

- Pierre Engvall slotted into the lineup in place of Hudson Fasching on Sunday, skating on a line with Matt Martin and Kyle MacLean and recorded an assist in 10:53 TOI.

“I thought he did what he had to do,” Roy said of Engvall. “I think he helped that line. I thought him, Martin and MacLean played really well together. They had some moments in the second periods where they played against their top lines. Pierre brings that element of speed on our team that we need.”

- For the second consecutive back-to-back set, the Islanders were victorious in the back half, which was a focal point after the Isles went 1-6-3 in the second half of back-to-backs last season.

“We made it an emphasis in camp, we really pushed ourselves in those situations to find ways to win," Noah Dobson said. "Some nights it won’t be pretty, but as long as we find a way that’s a sign of a good team.”

- With two assists against Ottawa, Dobson is riding a season-long, four-game point streak (1G, 3A).

KINGS NOTES

- Darcy Kuemper was acquired by the Kings from the Washington Capitals in the offseason and is off to a solid start in his LA tenure. The 34-year-old has a 5-2-3 record and a .907 SV% and a 2.50 GAA, though a lower-body injury suffered on Nov. 13 kept him sidelined for seven games, but Saturday marked his return to action.

- Adrian Kempe has 12 points (8G, 4A) over his last 10 games and leads the Kings with 13 goals. Last season, the 28-year-old winger set career highs in assists (47) and points (75).

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 31 points (8G, 23A) in his 19th season with the team. The 37-year-old skated in his 1,400th NHL game on Saturday, becoming the first player in franchise history to reach that mark. It also happened to be his 700th home game, as he became the first NHL player to hit 1,400 games with an even split between home and road games on his resume. Kopitar is the all-time franchise leader in assists (815) and is second all-time in points (1,242).

- The Kings power play has struggled this season, converting at 16.9%, which ranks 27th in the NHL. Los Angeles has been strong on the man advantage in recent seasons, finishing 12th in the league (22.6%) in 2023-24, and finishing in fourth (25.3%) in the 2022-23 campaign.

- Jim Hiller was named as head coach in the offseason after he served as interim since Feb. 2. Hiller has a record of 37-20-4 as bench boss for Los Angeles.

