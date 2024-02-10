Game Preview: Islanders vs Flames

The Islanders look for their third straight win with matinee matchup against the Flames (1 p.m., MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-17-12) VS CALGARY FLAMES (24-22-5)

The New York Islanders are in the hunt for their third consecutive win when they host the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon. 

Noah Dobson, Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A), Kyle Palmieri, Ryan Pulock and Bo Horvat (1G, 1A) scored for the Islanders in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves, as the Isles only allowed 20 shots in the game, their second-fewest shots against this season. Every line was on the ice for a goal and 11 total Islanders hit the scoresheet.  

"To have all four lines going and everyone contributing, it helped us get over the hump and get that win," Bo Horvat said. "We'll need that down the stretch."

The win marked the first time the Islanders strung together two victories since Dec. 11 - 13 and first time they won consecutive games in regulation since Nov. 22 - 24.

The Flames earned their third straight win in the form of a 5-3 win over the Devils in New Jersey on Thursday night. Mikael Backlund, Connor Zary (1G, 1A), Kevin Rooney, Andrei Kuzmenko and Andrew Mangiapane (ENG, 1A) led the way for the Flames in the win, while Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves in the win.

The Islanders lead the season series 1-0-0 after a 5-4 shootout win on Nov. 18 in Calgary.

NEXT GEN DAY 

The Islanders will host ‘Next Gen Day’ in their first matinee of the season, celebrating the newest generation of Islanders fans. 

Several concourse activities will be available for kids to enjoy, including coloring and poster making, airbrush tattoos and a photo opportunity.

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders are riding a three-game point streak (2-0-1), picking up five of a possible six points and gaining against Tampa who occupy the first wild card. The Isles (56 points) hold a game in hand on the Bolts.

- Alexander Romanov (day to day, maintenance) missed practice on Friday. The 24-year-old defenseman has 13 points (5G, 8A) this season, along with 109 blocked shots and 79 hits.

- Hudson Fasching (day to day, lower-body) did not practice on Friday. He missed three games after he suffered an injury in Montreal on Jan. 25. The 28-year-old winger has eight points (3G, 5A) through 35 outings this season.

- Casey Cizikas returned to the lineup on Thursday for the first time since Jan. 9, potting a goal in his first game back from injury. He recorded two shots on goal, one hit and two blocked shots in 14:37 TOI.

- Ryan Pulock scored in his second game back from injury after missing 24 consecutive games. Head Coach Patrick Roy

“What I really like about him is his will and his commitment,” Roy said. “He’s not afraid to block shots. I love his intensity and how he’s in the play. It’s a pleasant surprise for me, he’s coming in and the structure is totally different. I’m very happy with him.”

- Kyle Palmieri scored for the third time in four games, while extending his point streak to four games (3G, 2A).

“He’s a great vet,” Roy said after Friday’s practice. “He plays well and gets his details right. I just sense that him and Brock Nelson have a very good connection. I’m very lucky to have good vets like them.”

- Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to four games (3G, 3A) with a goal and an assist against the Lightning on Thursday night. He re-captured the team lead in scoring with 54 points (15G, 39A) and registered his 100th career multi-point game.

FLAMES NOTES

- The Flames carry a three-game win streak to Long Island. Saturday’s matchup marks the third game of a four-game Eastern Conference road trip for Calgary, where they established wins in the first two stops against the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils. 

- The Flames dealt Elias Lindholm to the Canucks in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, a first-round pick, a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, along with prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo. Lindholm, 29, spent six seasons with the Flames and racked up 32 points (9G, 23A) through 49 games with Calgary this season prior to the trade.

- Kuzmenko has goals in each of his first two games as a Flame. The 28-year-old has 23 points (10G, 13A) in 45 games this season. Kuzmenko scored 39 goals last season with Vancouver.

- The Flames placed Dan Vladar on IR with a lower-body injury on Friday. He has not started between the pipes since Jan. 20 but served as backup for Jacob Markstrom against the Devils on Thursday night. Vladar is 7-7-2 this season with a .888 SV% and a 3.27 GAA. 

- In a corresponding move, the Flames recalled Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers (AHL). Wolf previously made five appearances this season for the Flames and owns a record of 1-2-1.

- The Flames (53 points) rank fifth in the Pacific Division, but they’re in the hunt for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Kings (56 points) and the St. Louis Blues (54 points) occupy the two wild card spots. The Flames would have to hop over the Nashville Predators (54 points) to enter the playoff picture. 

Calgary owns the third-best penalty kill in the NHL (84.3%).

