Game Preview: Islanders vs Flames

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-17-12) VS CALGARY FLAMES (24-22-5)

1 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7 FM

The New York Islanders are in the hunt for their third consecutive win when they host the Calgary Flames on Saturday afternoon.

Noah Dobson, Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A), Kyle Palmieri, Ryan Pulock and Bo Horvat (1G, 1A) scored for the Islanders in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves, as the Isles only allowed 20 shots in the game, their second-fewest shots against this season. Every line was on the ice for a goal and 11 total Islanders hit the scoresheet.

"To have all four lines going and everyone contributing, it helped us get over the hump and get that win," Bo Horvat said. "We'll need that down the stretch."

The win marked the first time the Islanders strung together two victories since Dec. 11 - 13 and first time they won consecutive games in regulation since Nov. 22 - 24.

The Flames earned their third straight win in the form of a 5-3 win over the Devils in New Jersey on Thursday night. Mikael Backlund, Connor Zary (1G, 1A), Kevin Rooney, Andrei Kuzmenko and Andrew Mangiapane (ENG, 1A) led the way for the Flames in the win, while Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves in the win.

The Islanders lead the season series 1-0-0 after a 5-4 shootout win on Nov. 18 in Calgary.