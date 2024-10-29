Game Preview: Islanders vs Ducks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (3-3-2) VS ANAHEIM DUCKS (3-4-1)

The New York Islanders are back in action and heading into another back-to-back set, as they host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night before completing the set in Columbus on Wednesday.

The Islanders are looking to bounce back after a 6-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. Dennis Cholowski, Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson scored 11:41 into the game to build an early 3-0 lead, but the Panthers chipped away and scored six unanswered goals in the comeback win.

“We got off to a hot start, but we knew they were going to have a push,” Scott Mayfield said. “We needed a better response, we have to be better.”

The Islanders had two days without games, taking advantage with a Monday morning practice at Northwell Health Ice Center before a stretch of four games and six days, starting with Tuesday’s tilt against the Ducks.

“We had a productive day and an intense practice, it was a good hour out there,” MacLean said. “We have to be ready to go tomorrow and we’re looking to turn things around a bit and start rolling to put some wins together.”

The Ducks are coming off a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night in the second half of a back-to-back set. Former Islander Ryan Strome had a two-point performance in the loss (1G, 1A), while James Reimer made 28 of 34 saves in his second start of the season.

The Islanders went 2-0-0 against the Ducks last season. The Islanders have swept the season series three straight years, outscoring the Ducks 31-11 in the past six games.