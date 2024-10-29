Game Preview: Islanders vs Ducks

The Isles host the Ducks on Tuesday in the first half of a back-to-back set (7 p.m., MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
By Rachel Luscher

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (3-3-2) VS ANAHEIM DUCKS (3-4-1)

7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are back in action and heading into another back-to-back set, as they host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night before completing the set in Columbus on Wednesday.

The Islanders are looking to bounce back after a 6-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. Dennis Cholowski, Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson scored 11:41 into the game to build an early 3-0 lead, but the Panthers chipped away and scored six unanswered goals in the comeback win.

“We got off to a hot start, but we knew they were going to have a push,” Scott Mayfield said. “We needed a better response, we have to be better.”

The Islanders had two days without games, taking advantage with a Monday morning practice at Northwell Health Ice Center before a stretch of four games and six days, starting with Tuesday’s tilt against the Ducks.

“We had a productive day and an intense practice, it was a good hour out there,” MacLean said. “We have to be ready to go tomorrow and we’re looking to turn things around a bit and start rolling to put some wins together.”

The Ducks are coming off a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night in the second half of a back-to-back set. Former Islander Ryan Strome had a two-point performance in the loss (1G, 1A), while James Reimer made 28 of 34 saves in his second start of the season.

The Islanders went 2-0-0 against the Ducks last season. The Islanders have swept the season series three straight years, outscoring the Ducks 31-11 in the past six games.

2425_TaleOfTheTape_Home_1920x1080

ISLES NOTES

  • Hudson Fasching is expected to make his season debut for the Isles after he was recalled from Bridgeport on Saturday. The 28-year-old forward is expected to skate on a line with Kyle MacLean and Pierre Engvall. Fasching had 14 points (4G, 10A) through 45 appearances last season.
  • Roy revealed that Ilya Sorokin is the expected starter against Anaheim on Tuesday. Sorokin is 4-0-0 lifetime against the Ducks along with a .943 SV% and a 1.45 GAA with one shutout. He has not faced Anaheim since the 2022-23 season, where he was in net for a 6-3 road win on Mar. 15 and a 7-1 victory on home ice on Oct. 15.
  • Alexander Romanov (upper-body) is day to day and his status for Tuesday night’s game is yet to be determined. Dennis Cholowksi drew into the lineup on Saturday, netting a goal in 11:18 TOI skating in a pair with Mayfield, who said Cholowski’s attributes and playing style is similar to Mike Reilly, who is Mayfield plays with frequently.

“We played a little bit in training camp together in some of those games,” Mayfield said. “His shot is great, had his head up and had time and was able to get to net which was great to see. He plays offensively, kind of like [Reilly], so it’s an easy transition, lots of communication which is great.”

  • The Islanders are strong in the dot to start the season, ranking fourth in the NHL (54.3%).

“As a team we work on [faceoffs] after practice and it’s important to get reps.” MacLean said. “We’re working on it so we’re strong in the dot as a team.”

DUCKS NOTES

  • The Ducks will face the Isles in the third of a four-game east coast road trip. They have lost their first two games of the trip, falling 6-2 against New Jersey on Sunday and dropping a narrow 2-1 decision against the Rangers on Saturday.
  • Goaltender John Gibson underwent emergency appendectomy surgery on Sept. 25 and had an expected recovery timeline of three to six weeks. The netminder has been practicing with the Ducks and travelled with the team for their four-game road trip, but his return is unknown.
  • Troy Terry is riding a seven-game point streak (4G, 3A), leading his team in goals and points.
  • The Isles will get another look at Leo Carlsson, Anaheim’s second-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old forward has five points (3G, 2A) in eight games of his second NHL campaign. The Karlstad, Swe. has faced the Isles once prior in his career, tallying an assist on Dec. 13 in a 4-3 loss for the Ducks.
  • There’s a slew of Islander connections on the Ducks, both on the ice and behind the bench. Former Islander Ryan Strome is off to a solid start for Anaheim with five points (3G, 2A) in the first eight games of his third season with the club, while former Islander Ross Johnston has nine hits across his first three games.
  • Greg Cronin and Brent Thompson are entering their second season behind the bench for the Ducks. Cronin got the head coach position for Anaheim ahead of the 2023-24 season and had a record of 27-50-5 and a seventh-place finish in the Pacific Division in his first season as an NHL head coach. Cronin held various positions in the Islanders organization but most recently served as Associate Head Coach in 2017-18. Thompson is entering his second year as Assistant Coach for the Ducks after serving as Bridgeport’s head coach for 10 seasons (2011-12, 2014-23) while he was also an Assistant Coach for the Islanders (2011-13).

