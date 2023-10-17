Game Preview: Islanders vs Coyotes

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders defeated the Sabres to earn their first season-opening home win since 1995, snapping an eight-game winless streak (0-5-3) in opening night games on home ice over that span.

- Brock Nelson registered a two-point game on Saturday in the Islanders’ home opener, scoring the opening goal of the season and notching an assist in the first period. The 32-year-old forward led the Islanders in the three major categories of goals (36), assists (39) and points (75).

- Pierre Engvall notched his first point of the season with an assist on Nelson's goal, utilizing his speed to gain possession of the puck to sauce a pass to a wide-open Nelson, earning praise from Head Coach Lane Lambert on Monday.

"He recognized the situation. And he went after it and won the battle," Lambert said. "He just he used his speed to go after the puck and used his strength to create separation, it was a huge goal for us."

- Scott Mayfield missed Monday’s practice and is considered day-to-day by Lambert. Mayfield blocked a shot late in Saturday’s win. His status for Tuesday’s game is unknown, but if he can’t go, Samuel Bolduc is expected to draw into the lineup.

- Adam Pelech reached his 100th career assist with a helper on the game-winner on Saturday.

- Simon Holmstrom played in his first-career home opener on Saturday, faring well on a line with Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. Lambert pointed out that aside from the winger's playmaking ability, he's also an asset from a defensive perspective.

"He's really responsible, so it allows maybe a little bit more freedom for the other two guys," Lambert said of Holmstrom. " He's strong on his stick and he has a very good mind defensively.

- Matt Martin is expected to play in his 900th NHL game on Tuesday. The veteran winger has played 767 of his 899 career games with the Islanders and is seventh on the franchise’s games-played list. Martin is currently the longest-tenured Islander, with eight more games than Nelson (759).

- Cal Clutterbuck is expected to suit up for his 638th game as an Islander, which would tie Derek King for 16th on the games played leaderboard for the franchise.