Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

The Islanders are looking to bounce back when they host the Washington Capitals on Friday night at UBS Arena, the last home game of the calendar year before a four-game road trip leading into the New Year.

The Islanders got blanked 7-0 by the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena on Wednesday night in the first game after the league-wide holiday break. Kris Letang (6A) became first NHL defenseman to record five points in a single period, while Marcus Pettersson had a career high four-point (4A) performance. The Penguins produced goals from Jake Guentzel (2G, 1A), Evgeni Malkin (2A), Valtteri Puustinen (1G, 1A), Radim Zohorna and Rickard Rakell (1G, 1A). Ilya Sorokin was pulled after giving up six goals on 25 shots through two periods, while Semyon Varlamov entered the game in relief and made six saves in the third period.

“We just need to respond,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “We’re not the only team that has been defeated like that. This year, Washington lost 5-0 at home and Pittsburgh lost 7-0 to Toronto. It’s just one of those games, we just need a response.”

The Capitals dropped a 5-1 decision to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Anthony Mantha opened the scoring at 4:12 of the second period, but it was the lone goal for Washington, as the Rangers strung together five unanswered goals from K'Andre Miller (2G, 1A), Artemi Panarin (1G, 1A), Braden Schneider and Alexis Lafrenière. Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves in the loss, which put an end to his three-game win streak.

The Islanders are 1-1-1 against the Capitals this season and will play the final game of the season series on Friday. In the last meeting between these two teams, the Islanders earned one point in a 3-2 OT loss on Dec. 20 at Capital One Arena.

The Islanders (41 points) dropped from second to fourth in the Metropolitan Division after the Flyers and Hurricanes won their respective matchups on Thursday night. The Capitals (39 points) could leapfrog the Islanders with a regulation win on Friday night since they have two games in-hand.

The New York Islanders (16-9-9) take on the Washington Capitals (17-10-5) at UBS Arena on Dec. 29 to wrap a brief two-game homestand. Casey Cizikas is considered a game-time decision per Head Coach Lane Lambert. Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders, while Charlie Lindgren is the confirmed starting netminder for Washington.

MORNING SKATE UPDATES

- Casey Cizikas participated in the Islanders' morning skate and is a game-time decision for Friday night. Cizikas missed Thursday's practice with an illness.

- Semyon Varlamov was absent during the team's morning skate and is considered day to day with an undisclosed issue. Varlamov also missed Thursday's skate. Ken Appleby was recalled from Bridgeport on Thursday and is expected to back up Ilya Sorokin.

- With Varlamov out, Sorokin is the expected starter. Friday would mark his first game against the Capitals this season. Sorokin is 2-3-1 lifetime against Washington with a 2.64 GAA and a .911 SV%.

- Charlie Lindgren will start for the Capitals. Lindgren won his only appearance against the Islanders, but that came all the way back on March 2, 2018 when he was a member of the Montreal Canadiens.

- Max Pacioretty and Ethan Bear will not make their Capitals debuts on Friday. Pacioretty is returning from an Achilles tendon injury, while Bear just signed a two-year deal with Washington and is close to returning after underdoing offseason shoulder surgery.  

- Matthew Phillips will draw into the Capitals lineup for Ivan Miroshnichenko.

ISLANDERS NOTES:

- Casey Cizikas (sick) missed practice on Thursday, but Head Coach Lane Lambert is optimistic about his status for Friday’s matchup against the Capitals. The veteran center has 10 points (5G, 5A) through 34 games this season.

- Semyon Varlamov (maintenance) also missed practice and is considered day to day. The netminder played in the third period of Wednesday’s game against the Penguins, turning aside six of seven shots in relief of Ilya Sorokin. In Varlamov’s absence on Thursday, Ken Appleby was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders. Additionally, defenseman Grant Hutton was returned on loan to Bridgeport.

Scott Mayfield skated on Thursday for the second consecutive day but is not expected to draw into the lineup on Friday, per Lambert. The defenseman has not played in a game since Dec. 11 and is still on IR with an upper-body injury.

- The Islanders surrendered six goals in the middle frame on Wednesday, marking the 10th time in franchise history the Isles allowed six or more goals in a single period and first since March 21, 2000.

- Cal Clutterbuck played his 670th game as an Islander on Wednesday night, taking sole possession of 14th place in franchise history.

- The Islanders penalty kill went 3-for-3 against the Penguins on Wednesday, but their overall kill (71.8%) is tied for 32nd in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild.

CAPITALS NOTES:

- Washington saw a four-game point streak (3-0-1) come to an end on Wednesday with a 5-1 loss to the Rangers. The Capitals will face the Islanders on Friday in the front end of a back-to-back set before they face the Nashville Predators on home ice on Saturday night.

- The Capitals added depth to their blueline on Thursday, inking Ethan Bear to a two-year deal, who will wear #25 for Washington. The 26-year-old defenseman has not played in a game this season after recovering from an upper-body injury he suffered May while playing for Team Canada in the 2023 IIHF World Championship. Bear recorded 16 points (3G, 13A) through 61 games for the Vancouver Canucks last season to add to his NHL resume of 63 points (16G, 47A) in 251 career games. He practiced with the Capitals on Thursday in New York, but Head Coach Spencer Carbery said his status for Friday’s matchup yet to be determined.

- The Islanders could see Max Pacioretty in his season debut for the Capitals on Friday. The 35-year-old took line rushes in Thursday's practice and has been a full participant in team practices since Dec. 19. Carbery said he expects the winger to draw into the lineup on either Friday or Saturday barring any minor setbacks. Pacioretty scored three goals in five games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season before tearing his Achilles for the second time, putting an end to his season last January. He signed a one-year deal with the Capitals over the offseason.

- John Carlson's three-point night (3A) against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 21 gave him the team lead in assists (18). The 33-year-old defenseman is in his 15th season with the Capitals and is one shy of his milestone 500th assist in the NHL.

- Dylan Strome leads the Capitals in goals (13) and ties Alex Ovechkin for the team lead in points (20).

- Anthony Mantha is riding a three-game goal streak and extended his point streak to four games (4G, 1A) on Wednesday. The 29-year-old winger has 16 points (11G, 5A) through 28 games this season in his fourth season in Washington.

- The Capitals rank 31st in the league in offense (2.34 GF/GP).

