Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-9-9) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (17-10-5)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ESPN STREAM

The Islanders are looking to bounce back when they host the Washington Capitals on Friday night at UBS Arena, the last home game of the calendar year before a four-game road trip leading into the New Year.

The Islanders got blanked 7-0 by the Pittsburgh Penguins at UBS Arena on Wednesday night in the first game after the league-wide holiday break. Kris Letang (6A) became first NHL defenseman to record five points in a single period, while Marcus Pettersson had a career high four-point (4A) performance. The Penguins produced goals from Jake Guentzel (2G, 1A), Evgeni Malkin (2A), Valtteri Puustinen (1G, 1A), Radim Zohorna and Rickard Rakell (1G, 1A). Ilya Sorokin was pulled after giving up six goals on 25 shots through two periods, while Semyon Varlamov entered the game in relief and made six saves in the third period.

“We just need to respond,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “We’re not the only team that has been defeated like that. This year, Washington lost 5-0 at home and Pittsburgh lost 7-0 to Toronto. It’s just one of those games, we just need a response.”

The Capitals dropped a 5-1 decision to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Anthony Mantha opened the scoring at 4:12 of the second period, but it was the lone goal for Washington, as the Rangers strung together five unanswered goals from K'Andre Miller (2G, 1A), Artemi Panarin (1G, 1A), Braden Schneider and Alexis Lafrenière. Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves in the loss, which put an end to his three-game win streak.

The Islanders are 1-1-1 against the Capitals this season and will play the final game of the season series on Friday. In the last meeting between these two teams, the Islanders earned one point in a 3-2 OT loss on Dec. 20 at Capital One Arena.

The Islanders (41 points) dropped from second to fourth in the Metropolitan Division after the Flyers and Hurricanes won their respective matchups on Thursday night. The Capitals (39 points) could leapfrog the Islanders with a regulation win on Friday night since they have two games in-hand.