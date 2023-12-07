Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (10-7-7) VS COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (8-14-5)

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 98.7FM

The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second match of a six-game homestand on Thursday night.

The Islanders are coming off a 5-4 OT loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. Julien Gauthier, Brock Nelson (PPG), Mike Reilly (SHG) and Ryan Pulock (PPG) scored to give the Islanders a 4-1 lead in the final eight and a half minutes, but the Sharks rallied to put up four unanswered goals, culminating in William Eklund’s OT winner.

“We need to get back to being aggressive,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said after Wednesday’s practice. “When you give up a few leads, human nature can be to back off a little bit. We need to get away from doing that and get back to being aggressive.

The Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night, handing the Kings their NHL record-tying 10th consecutive road win to start the season. Kirill Marchenko, Johnny Gaudreau and Mathieu Olivier scored for the Blue Jackets to build a 3-0 lead through two periods, but the Kings pulled even in the third with goals from Phillip Danault (2G), Arthur Kaliyev , with Drew Doughty burying the overtime winner.

The Islanders have picked up points in nine of their last 10 games (5-1-4), including two consecutive wins over the Carolina Hurricanes and Carolina Panthers prior to Tuesday’s loss to the Sharks.

“In the last couple of games on the road we found a way to close out those games, we just have to do the same at home,” Noah Dobson said. “We need to continue to build and learn.”

The Islanders lead the season series 1-0 after defeating the Blue Jackets 2-0 in Columbus on Oct. 28. The Isles are 7-0-2 in their last nine games against Columbus, including 4-0-0 at UBS Arena.