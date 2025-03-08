Game Preview: Islanders at Sharks

ISLES NOTES

- The biggest news from the NHL Trade Deadline for the Islanders is the departure of Brock Nelson, who was traded to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night along with William Dufour. In return, the Islanders received Calum Ritchie, a 2026 or 2027 first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2028.

- Nelson’s 901 NHL games played, all with the Islanders, ranks fourth in franchise history. His 547 career points are fifth in club history, while his 295 goals are in fifth place. It feels like an end of an era for the Islanders fanbase and the team, as the Isles spoke on Nelson’s character and impact in the locker room for 12 seasons of his tenure.

“He meant everything,” Casey Cizikas said of Nelson. “He was the leader on off the ice. He gave he had everything he had every single night. He’s a guy that you could easily follow into battle and his personality inside the locker room was awesome. Nelson’s a tough guy to lose. He means a lot to this organization, he means a lot to us in this room. We’re wishing him nothing but the best.”

- Ritchie, 20, has 67 points (14G, 53A) through 41 games this season for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League. The 6’2,” 185 lbs. forward has played seven NHL games, as he scored his first goal and point against the Islanders in a 6-2 loss for the Avs on Oct. 14.

- The Islanders made another move before the deadline, acquiring Adam Beckman from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenseman Dennis Cholowski on Friday. Beckman has 33 points (13G, 20A) through 43 games this season for the Utica Comets, the Devils’ AHL affiliate. The 22-year-old winger has three assists through 23 NHL games played across three seasons for the Minnesota Wild, who drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft (75th overall).

- Cholowski concludes his time with the Islanders with 10 points (3G, 7A) through 35 NHL games and 70 points (9G, 61A) in 141 games played with the Bridgeport Islanders.

- Marcus Hogberg skated with the team on Friday for the first time since he sustained an injury on Jan. 25. The netminder sustained an upper-body injury after three periods in a 3-2 OT win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 25, where Ilya Sorokin made a relief appearance in overtime and made one save in the win. Hogberg is 2-2-0 this season, and has a .947 SV% and a 1.45 GAA through five starts and seven appearances.

"The fact that [Hogberg] was on the ice, it's a good sign," said Head Coach Patrick Roy after Friday's practice.

- Sorokin is the expected starting netminder on Saturday against the Sharks. It’ll mark his 32nd start in the last 37 games.