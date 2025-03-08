Game Preview: Islanders at Sharks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (28-26-7) AT SAN JOSE SHARKS (17-38-9)
10 PM EST | SAP CENTER
WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders are out west and ready to take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday night.
The Islanders had three days between games after they defeated the NHL’s best team in the Winnipeg Jets with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. Kyle Palmieri (PPG), Ryan Pulock and Brock Nelson scored for New York, while Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves in the win.
The Islanders (63 points) are four points back of the Ottawa Senators (67 point) for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference after the Sens lost 5-2 to the Washington Capitals on Friday. Though the Islanders are in striking distance of a wild card spot, four teams stand between themselves and the Senators - all within four points - in a competitive race. Now with the NHL Deadline in the books, the Islanders are locked in and focused on making a playoff push.
“Everyone in this room is excited for the challenge,” Kyle Palmieri said. “Now that the deadline’s behind us, this is the group we’re going to do it with. We’re excited.”
The Sharks are coming off a 7-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. Macklin Celebrini (PPG) buried his 20th goal of the season in the loss, while Fabian Zetterlund and William Eklund also scored for the Sharks. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 of 32 shots in defeat.
SEASON SERIES
The Islanders are up on the season series 1-0-0 after a 4-1 win over the Sharks on Jan. 18, which kicked off a season-long, seven-game winning streak for the Isles. New York 5-0-4 in its last nine games against the Sharks, including 2-0-2 on the road.