Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-12-10) AT NASHVILLE PREDATORS (22-18-1)

8 PM ET | BRIDGESTONE ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

The New York Islanders are ready to battle in Smashville with a game against the Predators in the first of a four-game road trip.

Noah Dobson’s assist on Mathew Barzal’s overtime goal lifted the Islanders to a 4-3 OT win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Dobson (4A) and Barzal (1G, 3A) had four-point outings, while Kyle Palmieri, Alexander Romanov and Bo Horvat scored in regulation. Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves in a victory that snapped a two-game losing skid for the Islanders.

“We needed a bounce-back game, we needed to answer,” Noah Dobson said after Thursday’s win. “Big two points at home. Hopefully we’ll carry that momentum on the road, get some traction and string a couple wins together.”

The Predators earned an important two points against their Central Division foes in the Dallas Stars with a final score of 6-3 at American Airlines Center on Friday night. Jeremy Lauzon, Tommy Novak, Ryan O'Reilly (1G, 2A), Filip Forsberg (1G, 1A), Gustav Nyquist (EN) and Juuso Parssinen (EN) powered the offense for Nashville while Kevin Lankinen made 19 saves in the win.

The Islanders haven’t had much luck in Nashville in recent years. The Isles haven’t won in regulation at Bridgestone Arena since a 6-2 win on Oct. 28, 2017 and are 0-3-1 on the road since. In their last 10 games against Nashville overall, the Islanders are 1-7-2. The Predators have been struggling at home as of late with a record of 1-5-0 in their last six matchups on home ice.