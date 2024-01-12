3 Takeaways: Barzal and Dobson Lead Isles to 4-3 OT win over Maple Leafs  

Mathew Barzal and Noah Dobson capped off a big night by teaming up for the game-winner as the New York Islanders defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT on Thursday night at UBS Arena.
Barzal (1G, 3A) scored his fifth career OT winner and second of the season 21 seconds into the extra frame on a feed from Dobson (4A) to snap a two-game winless skid for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri, Alexander Romanov and Bo Horvat scored in regulation for New York, while Auston Matthews (2G) and Bobby McMann provided goals for Toronto.
“Everyone stepped up tonight,” Horvat said after the win. “We could’ve rolled over after we were down 3-1 but we came out even harder. Really proud of everybody in the room, especially Barzal, Dobson and Sorokin, they had a hell of a night.”
Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves in the win, while Martin Jones turned aside 26 of 30 as his four-game win streak ended. With the win, the Islanders improved to 2-0-0 over the Maple Leafs this season and jumped back into third place in the Metropolitan Division.