3 Takeaways: Barzal and Dobson Lead Isles to 4-3 OT win over Maple Leafs  

ISLES BATTLE-BACK EFFORT POWERS WIN:

The Islanders needed a resilient effort to overcome a two-goal deficit in the second period and they got that on Thursday against Toronto.

The Islanders found themselves down 3-1 after Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 32nd and 33rd goals of the season in the span of 2:14. Instead of wilting, the Isles grinded their way back to an even score.

“Down 3-1 early in the second period could’ve sucked the life out of us, but we stuck with it.” Dobson said.

Alexander Romanov sparked the comeback effort after receiving a drop pass from Barzal and ripping a shot top corner from the circle to pull the Islanders within one. The goal marked Romanov’s fourth of the season – a new career-high – and the defenseman’s second goal in five games.

“That was a big goal by Romi,” Horvat said. “It brought us back to life. It wasn’t always pretty out there by any means, but our battle level was high. We were recovering pucks and getting our opportunities.”

The Islanders found the equalizer on the power play, as Bo Horvat’s tip-in and 17th goal of the season came from a Dobson shot from the point.

“We got some momentum off of that and got back into the game,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “I thought that we kept pucks in in deep played very, very well in the offensive zone.”

After a scoreless third, the Islanders didn’t take long to find the back of the net in the extra frame, pouncing on their first opportunity on an offensive zone draw after a Leafs icing. Dobson found open ice and sent a pretty pass to Barzal at the doorstep, beating Jones stick-side.

The tally marked the third time the Islanders scored an overtime goal in the first minute.