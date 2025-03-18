Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (30-28-8) AT PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (28-31-10)

7 PM | PPG PAINTS ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are in the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Thanks to a four-goal third period, the Islanders beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Sunday night. Marc Gatcomb, Max Tysplakov, Noah Dobson and Simon Holmstrom (ENG) scored for the Isles and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves in the win.

Pittsburgh is coming off a high-flying 7-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday for their fourth win in a row. Connor Dewar (2G), Danton Heinen, Rickard Rakell, Philip Tomasino (1G, 1A), Erik Karlsson (PPG) and Kevin Hayes led the way offensively for the Penguins, while Tristan Jarry backstopped the Penguins with 24 saves in the win.

SEASON SERIES AND STANDINGS IMPLICATIONS

The Islanders trail the season series 1-2-0 against the Penguins, dropping both games of a back-to-back set in late December after winning 5-4 in a shootout on Nov. 5. The Islanders are 8-3-0 in the last 11 games against Pittsburgh, including 3-2-0 at PPG Paints Arena.

The Islanders (68 points) are four points back of the New York Rangers (72 points) for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and the Isles have two games in-hand. The Montreal Canadiens (71 points), Columbus Blue Jackets (70 points) and Detroit Red Wings (70 points) stand between the Islanders and Rangers in the tight race.

The Islanders (68 points) are two points ahead of the Penguins (66 points) with three games in-hand. The out-of-town scoreboard was kind to the Isles on Monday night, as the Columbus Blue Jackets (70 points) lost to the New Jersey Devils 2-1, the Boston Bruins (69 points) fell to the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 and the Philadelphia Flyers (64 points) got shut out 2-0 by the Tampa Bay Lightning.