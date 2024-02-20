Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (22-18-14) AT PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (24-21-7)
7 PM ET | PPG PAINTS ARENA
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM
The New York Islanders are headed to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in hopes of snapping a three-game winless skid (0-1-2) on Tuesday night.
The Islanders picked up a point in a 6-5 in overtime loss to the New York Rangers in the 2024 Stadium Series on Sunday. Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee and Alexander Romanov built a 5-3 lead with 4:08 left in the third period before the Rangers rallied with two power-play goals to tie the game. The Islanders allowed an overtime goal from Artemi Panarin 10 seconds into the extra frame, which accounts for the earliest overtime goal allowed in franchise history.
The Penguins dropped a 2-1 decision to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby buried his team-leading 31st goal of the season, but the Penguins offense dried up after that, as Adrian Kempe scored two goals late in the third period to win in regulation. Tristan Jarry made 29 saves in the loss.
The Islanders trail in the season series 0-2-0 after two losses in December where they were outscored 10-1 in the span of two games. After Tuesday’s contest, the Islanders and Penguins will conclude the season series in the final game of the regular season for both teams.
The Islanders (58 points) are chasing the Detroit Red Wings (64 points) by six points for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, though the Isles have a game in-hand. Detroit won 4-3 in overtime against the Seattle Kraken on Monday.