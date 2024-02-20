Game Preview: Islanders at Penguins

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders penalty kill allowed a goal in seven of the last games and has allowed three-or-more goals in a game for the fifth time of the season on Sunday night. The shorthanded unit ranks 32nd in the league (70.7%) and is 11-for-27 (59.3%) since Jan. 21st.

- Brock Nelson scored in his second career outdoor appearance on Sunday while adding to his team-leading 23 goals on the season.

- Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to seven games (4G, 5A), which marks a season-long. The winger is on the cusp of 300 career assists with 298. Barzal racked up 22 points (7G, 22A) through 26 career games against the Penguins.

- Noah Dobson recaptured the team lead in points (58) after posting a three-point (3A) performance against the Rangers on Sunday. The outing marked the sixth time of the season Dobson registered three or more points. His 51 assists are second among all defenseman in the NHL, while he also became the second defenseman in Islander history to hit the 50-assist mark through 54 games, joining Denis Potvin.

- Anders Lee snapped a nine-goal drought with the Islanders' fourth goal at the beginning of the second period on Sunday night. The captain has 14 goals and seven assists through 54 games this season. Lee recorded a team-best five shots on goal and a team-high six hits on Sunday against the Rangers.

- The Islanders are 15-8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents and 7-4-5 against the Metro this season.

PENGUINS NOTES

- The Penguins have lost four of their last five games (1-4-0) and rank seventh in the Metropolitan Division with 55 points.

- The Penguins recalled Magnus Hellberg from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton of the AHL on Monday. The 32-year-old netminder made three appearances for the Penguins this season, along with a .922 SV% and a 2.50 GAA.

- Head Coach Mike Sullivan said his recall was for precautionary reasons, as one of his two incumbent goaltenders was not feeling well, but he did not reveal whether it was Tristan Jarry or Alex Nedeljkovic. Hellberg was on the roster for Sunday’s game but did not dress for the contest.

- The Penguins held practice on Monday and saw progress from two injured forwards, who skated but not with the team. Matt Nieto, who is coming back from knee surgery, skated as well as Noel Acciari (IR, lower-body).

- Sidney Crosby leads the team in goals (31) and points (55), while defenseman Erik Karlsson leads with 31 assists.

- The Penguins claimed Matthew Philips off waivers on Friday and he made his Penguins debut in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Kings. The 25-year-old winger appeared in 27 games for the Washington Capitals this season and registered five points (1G, 4A).

- Pittsburgh’s penalty kill (81.8%) ranks ninth in the league, while their power play ranks 30th, converting at 13.7%.

- The Penguins lead the NHL in faceoffs (55.8%)