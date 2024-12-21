Game Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs

NEW YORK ISLANDERS AT TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

7 PM ET | SCOTIABANK ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

After three days without games, the New York Islanders are back in action on Saturday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

The Islanders are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday in the second game of three-game road swing. Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves on 23 shots in his ninth consecutive start. The Isles took advantage of three days without games and held practices on Thursday and Friday to reset and regroup before Saturday’s contest up north.

“This time of year, we’ve been playing games almost every other day so it’s great to get some practice time and work on some things, trying to get ready for an important game on Saturday,” Noah Dobson said.

The Maple Leafs won 6-3 over the Buffalo Sabres the first game of their back-to-back set on Friday night. Toronto stayed in the driver’s seat through a full 60-minute effort, as Bobby McMann (1G, 1A), Auston Matthews (PPG), Nicholas Robertson, Max Domi, Max Pacioretty and William Nylander (ENG) powered the offense. Matt Murray had a 24-save performance in his first NHL start since April 2, 2023.