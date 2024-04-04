Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (33-27-15) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (25-38-12)

7 PM ET | NATIONWIDE ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM

Every New York Islanders game down the stretch is a big one - and Thursday is no exception as the Isles take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

The Islanders grinded out a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night at UBS Arena, sweeping a back-to-back set for the first time this season. Bo Horvat’s third period power-play goal got the Islanders on the board, while Simon Holmstrom’s follow-up tally held as the game-winner. Ilya Sorokin made his first start since Mar. 24 and locked it down with 18 saves.

The Islanders are one point back of the Washington Capitals (82 points) for the final wild card spot, though the Caps have played one fewer game. The Caps are idle on Thursday, so if the Isles win, they’ll leapfrog the Caps, as well as the Detroit Red Wings (82 points) who are also idle on Thursday.

The Islanders are two points back of the Philadelphia Flyers (83 points) with a game in hand, but the Flyers hold the tiebreaker against the Isles with 28 regulation wins vs New York’s 24. The Flyers are currently third in the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins (79 points) lurk two points back of the Isles with an equal number of games played.

The Blue Jackets took down the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Monday night. The win marked their second in a row after they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday.

The Islanders lead the Blue Jackets 2-0-0 in the season series following a 2-0 win in Columbus on Oct. 28 and a 7-3 feat at UBS Arena on Dec. 7. Thursday’s tilt will mark the Islanders’ final matchup outside the Tri-State Area this season.