Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets 

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders went 3-0-1 last season against the Blue Jackets and have not lost a game in regulation on the road against Columbus since Mar. 26, 2019.

- The last time the Islanders faced the Blue Jackets, Brock Nelson potted a pair of goals in the 5-4 OT loss on Mar. 24. Nelson has four points (3G, 1A) through six games this season.

- The Islanders killed seven of a season-high eight penalties taken on Thursday.

“I don’t think it’s a discipline thing,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said on Thursday. “We had a lot of stick infractions and we put ourselves in bad spots where we had to finish checks. I think they’re more than preventable, and you're not going to prevent all of them, but we’re putting ourselves in bad positions where we have to take penalties."

- Ilya Sorokin faced 47 shots on Thursday night, 16 of which came on the penalty kill. Per Islanders team statistician Eric Hornick, Sorokin is the first Islander goalie to face at least 16 power play shots since Mikko Koskinen faced 22 shots on Feb. 11, 2011, vs. Pittsburgh.

- Noah Dobson picked up his second multi-point game of the year with the game-winner and an assist on Thursday against Ottawa, hitting the scoresheet for the fifth straight game to tie his longest career point streak with two goals and five assists over that span. The defenseman also captured the team lead in points (7) in the process. Dobson is one of seven defensemen in the NHL playing at over a point per game, ranking second in the among defenseman in points per game played (1.17), sitting right behind Cale Makar (1.29).

“I think every game he’s getting better,” Lambert said. “He looks comfortable with Adam [Pelech] and they’re playing against top lines. He’s making some poised decisions, so the confidence is definitely there for him.”

- Per Hornick, Dobson played a career-high 27:42 on Thursday, marking the most ice-time for an Islander in a game that ended in regulation since Nick Leddy played 28:05 on Oct. 27, 2016, vs. Pittsburgh. Dobson also leads the team in blocked shots (23).

- Mathew Barzal extended his point streak to five games (1G, 4A).

- Casey Cizikas is expected to play in his 752nd game as an Islander on Saturday, which would tie him with Mike Bossy for ninth place in franchise history in games played.