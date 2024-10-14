Game Preview: Islanders at Avalanche

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (0-1-1) AT COLORADO AVALANCHE (0-2-0)

9 PM | BALL ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders continue their three-game Central Division road trip with a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night, where both teams are in search of their first win of the season.

The Isles were shut out 3-0 by the Dallas Stars on Saturday night. Tyler Seguin (2G) and Jamie Benn provided the offense for the Stars and Jake Oettinger made all 34 saves in the win. The Isles put quality chances on net and had bursts of urgency - including a 15-shot effort in the third - but could not find a way to penetrate. Semyon Varlamov turned aside 24 of 26 shots in his second consecutive start of the season.

The Isles are 0-1-1 in their first two games of the season, but they’re looking to build off the positives and learn from the negatives.

“It’s a long season,” Kyle Palmieri said. “It’s not a dream start. It’s not what we were thinking about in camp, but here we are. We knew it was going to be a tough road trip, but there are positives to draw from it and definitely some things we can clean up.”

The Avalanche dropped their first two games of the season, most recently falling 6-4 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Miles Wood, Nathan MacKinnon, Casey Mittelstadt and Ross Colton scored, while Cale Makar had two assists in the loss. Alexandar Georgiev allowed three goals on nine shots through two periods before he was replaced by Justus Annunen, who stopped 11 of 13 shots in relief.

Last season, the Islanders picked up one of four possible points against the Avalanche. New York is 0-2-2 in its last four trips to Denver, having not won in the Mile High City since Dec. 17, 2018.