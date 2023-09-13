Clutterbuck Throws Ceremonial Pitch at Mets Game 

Cal Clutterbuck went around the horn on Tuesday night, tossing a baseball back and forth with his daughters Harper and Willow, his son River, and a family friend.

It sounds like it could be an ordinary late summer night on Long Island, but instead of a neighborhood diamond, the Clutterbucks were doing it big, standing on the dirt at Citi Field.

Clutterbuck was on hand to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at the New York Mets Hockey Night, alongside New York Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey and New Jersey Devils forward Erik Haula. The Islanders forward channeled his Nuke LaLoosh and put some heat on his fastball, making sure to take advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“You get the same thrill that you got the first couple of times you went out and played an NHL hockey game, starting with that warm-up feeling,” Clutterbuck said, joking about how his shuffle during the anthem was a hockey habit. “It was great for my kids to be down there with me and this is probably something they’ll remember. It was a great experience and I’m very grateful for it.”