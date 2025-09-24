Clutterbuck and Bailey Join Islanders’ Expanded Broadcast Team

The New York Islanders today announced alumni Cal Clutterbuck and Josh Bailey will be joining the team’s reimagined broadcast and programming crew for the 2025-26 season, marking the start of a new era in how fans can experience Islanders hockey.

The duo, who have combined to play in more than 1,900 total games for the franchise, will be central to the team's new "fan-first" approach, providing an insider's perspective throughout the season. They'll debut a series of AltCasts, which are personality-driven, entertainment-heavy companion broadcasts for select nationally televised games. Fans can expect unique access, candid stories, and casual commentary from two of the most beloved players in Islanders history.

In addition to the AltCasts, Clutterbuck will launch a new Islanders podcast where he'll be joined by fellow alumni and influencers to share never-before-told stories and behind-the-scenes insights. Cal’s integration into the Islanders’ programming strategy debuted with his role in the team’s schedule release video, which went viral with over 2 million impressions, and is the most watched NHL schedule release video from this summer.