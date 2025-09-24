Clutterbuck and Bailey Join Islanders’ Expanded Broadcast Team

Duo to Bring Fans an Insider’s Perspective Throughout the Season

1920x1080 Islanders Programming Updates
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders today announced alumni Cal Clutterbuck and Josh Bailey will be joining the team’s reimagined broadcast and programming crew for the 2025-26 season, marking the start of a new era in how fans can experience Islanders hockey.

The duo, who have combined to play in more than 1,900 total games for the franchise, will be central to the team's new "fan-first" approach, providing an insider's perspective throughout the season. They'll debut a series of AltCasts, which are personality-driven, entertainment-heavy companion broadcasts for select nationally televised games. Fans can expect unique access, candid stories, and casual commentary from two of the most beloved players in Islanders history.

In addition to the AltCasts, Clutterbuck will launch a new Islanders podcast where he'll be joined by fellow alumni and influencers to share never-before-told stories and behind-the-scenes insights. Cal’s integration into the Islanders’ programming strategy debuted with his role in the team’s schedule release video, which went viral with over 2 million impressions, and is the most watched NHL schedule release video from this summer.

The new programming schedule also includes a cinematic docu-series, On The Island, which chronicles the Islanders team and Hockey Operations during the 2025-26 season, starting with the 2025 NHL Draft and Development Camp and running through the end of the season. The first episode is streaming now on YouTube, with the second episode slated to launch in early October.

The Islanders are also enhancing their radio broadcasts with new fan-first segments celebrating the team's history and culture. Radio will feature Alan Fuehring, who has risen through the Islanders organization, and include Josh Bailey, other Islanders alumni, and special guests throughout the season. As the Islanders launch this next era, the team thanks Chris King and Greg Picker for their years of dedication and contributions to Islanders radio.

All regular season games will continue to be broadcast on 88.7FM WRHU, 103.9FM LI News Radio, the NY Islanders + UBS Arena App, SiriusXM, and the NHL app. The team is also strengthening its long-standing partnership with Hofstra University, with students playing a larger role in producing and engineering content.

